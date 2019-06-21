Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, This Week in Linux, Open Source Security Podcast and Linux Gaming News Punch
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #136
Ubuntu Ex86s 32-Bit, OpenMandriva, Alpine, openSUSE, EndeavourOS, Regolith | This Week in Linux 71
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a BIG announcement from Ubuntu to talk about that is bound to be polarizing. We’re also going to cover some other Distro News from OpenMandriva, Alpine Linux, openSUSE, EndeavourOS, and Regolith Linux. Then we’re going to check out some Hardware News from Pine64 for the…
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 151 - The DARPA Cyber Grand Challenge with David Brumley
Josh and Kurt talk to David Brumley. The CEO of ForAllSecure and professor at CMU. We discuss when David's team won the Cyber Grand Challenge, what the future of automated security looks like, and what ForAllSecure is doing. It's a fascinating window into the future of the industry.
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 18
Coming in on the newly scheduled day of Monday, the weekly round-up podcast Linux Gaming News Punch Episode 18 is now here.
Videos: OpenMandriva Lx 4.0, Enso OS 0.3.1, OpenShift and Upbound
189 Lives Changed - By Linux
I've been at this business of putting Linux-powered computers into the homes of financially disadvantaged kids since 2005, one way or the other. That's 14 years and north of 1670 computers placed. Throughout those years, I've shared with you some of our successes, and spotlighted the indomitable spirit of the Free Open Source Community and The Linux Community as a whole. I've also shared with you the lowest of the low times for us, and me personally. But through it all, Reglue has maintained our mission of placing first-time computers into the homes of financially disadvantaged students. By onesies and twosies mostly. A multi-machine learning center here and there, by far the greatest is the Bruno Knaapen Technology Learning Center. And as much of a challenge as that was, we have another project of even greater measure. If you don't know who Bruno Knaapen is, I suggest you follow the link. Bruno will go down in history as a person who helped more people adapt to Linux than anyone, at any time. Bruno's online contributions are still a treasure trove of Linux knowledge. So much, individuals pay out of their pocket to make sure that information remains available. Going down that list, you will come to understand the tenacity and knowledge that man shared with his community. I was one of those that learned at his elbow.
Tails 3.14.2 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a critical security vulnerability in Tor Browser. You should upgrade as soon as possible.
Security Leftovers
