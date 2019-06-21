Graphics: Weston 6.0.1, GPUs in OpenStack, Panfrost and Vulkan
weston 6.0.1
Weston 6.0.1 is released with build system fixes to smooth the transition to Meson. Other miscellaneous bugfixes are also included. Note that the PGP signing key has changed to 0FDE7BE0E88F5E48. - (1): zunitc: Fix undeclared identifier 'NULL' Alexandros Frantzis (1): clients/simple-dmabuf-egl: Properly check for error in gbm_bo_get_handle_for_plane Antonio Borneo (2): clients: close unused keymap fd log: remove "%m" from format strings by using strerror(errno) Daniel Stone (2): weston: Properly test for output-creation failure compositor: Don't ignore --use-pixman for Wayland backend Fabrice Fontaine (1): Fix build with kernel < 4.4 Harish Krupo (4): meson.build: Fix warning for configure_file window.c: Don't assume registry advertisement order data-device: send INVALID_FINISH when operation != dnd Fix: clients/window: Premature finish request when copy-pasting Kamal Pandey (1): FIX: weston: clients: typo in simple-dmabuf-egl.c Luca Weiss (1): Fix incorrect include Marius Vlad (3): meson.build/libweston: Fix clang warning for export-dynamic compositor: Fix invalid view numbering in scene-graph compositor: Fix missing new line when displaying buffer type for EGL buffer Pekka Paalanen (7): meson: link editor with gobject-2.0 meson: link cms-colord with glib and gobject meson: link remoting with glib and gobject meson: DRM-backend demands GBM meson: dep fix for compositor.h needing xkbcommon.h build: add missing dep to x11 backend libweston: fix protocol install path Scott Anderson (1): compositor: Fix incorrect use of bool options Sebastian Wick (1): weston-terminal: Fix weston-terminal crash on mutter Silva Alejandro Ismael (1): compositor: fix segfaults if wl_display_create fails Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 6.0.1 for the point release Tomohito Esaki (1): cairo-util: Don't set title string to Pango layout if the title is NULL git tag: 6.0.1
Wayland's Weston 6.0.1 Released With Build System Fixes & Other Corrections
Weston 6.0 was released back in March with a remote/streaming plug-in and Meson becoming the preferred build system among other improvements. Weston 6.0.1 was released today by Simon Ser with various fixes to this reference Wayland compositor.
Weston 6.0.1 is mostly made up of Meson build system fixes/improvements to ensure a good Meson experience. There is also a fix for building with pre-4.4 kernels and a variety of other smaller fixes.
OpenStack Stein feature highlights: vGPU support coming in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15
Red Hat is working on the next release of the supported enterprise distribution of OpenStack, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, based on the Stein community release. In this multi-part blog series, we’ll be examining some of the features that Red Hat and the open source community have collaborated on–starting with a look to future workloads, such as artificial intelligence.
"How does OpenStack enable next generation workloads?" you ask. When it comes to computer-driven decision making, machine learning algorithms can provide adaptable services that can get better over time. Some of these workloads, such as facial recognition, require GPUs to ingest and process graphical data in real time. But the more powerful GPUs often used for machine learning and such are expensive, power-hungry, and can take up a lot of room in the servers' chassis. When working with GPUs at scale, optimized utilization is key to more cost effective machine learning.
Panfrost Gallium3D Picks Up Yet More Features Thanks To Collabora's Summer Internship
Just a few days ago I wrote how the Panfrost Gallium3D driver continues making incredible progress for this community-driven, open-source graphics driver targeting Arm Bifrost/Midgard graphics. There's yet another batch of new features and improvements to talk about.
Most of this feature work continues to be done by Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig who is interning at Collabora this summer and appears to be spending most of her time working on this reverse-engineered Arm graphics driver supporting their recent generations of IP.
Vulkan 1.1.112 Released While Open-Source ANV + RADV Drivers Continue Marching Along
Vulkan 1.1.112 was outed this morning as the newest documentation update to this high performance graphics and compute API.
Vulkan 1.1.112 is quite a mundane update with just documentation corrections and clarifications this go around and not any new extensions. But at least the clarifications should help out some and other maintenance items addressed by this Vulkan 1.1.112 release. It's not a surprise the release is so small considering Vulkan 1.1.111 was issued just two weeks ago.
PHP 7.4.0 alpha 2 Released
PHP team is glad to announce the release of the second PHP 7.4.0 version, PHP 7.4.0 Alpha 2. This continues the PHP 7.4 release cycle, the rough outline of which is specified in the PHP Wiki. Also: PHP 7.4 Alpha 2 Adds Support For Reading TGA Files, SQLite3 Online Backup API Support
Plasma 5.16 review - A tidal wave of goodness
Plasma 5.16 is almost a boring release, in that it is predictable, stable, robust, a continuation of an excellent line of desktops that are fun, elegant and smart to run and use. But this is exactly what you want from a tool you use everyday. Excitement is only good in small doses. You want something solid for real work, and Plasma definitely nails it in general, and with its 5.16 guise in particular. The volume of changes and new features isn't massive, but it is still delivered with flair, plus stability, plus improvements. There were a few small issues here and there, and some things warrant visual polish while others require philosophical introspection vis-a-vis taste and appeal, but these are relatively small, innocent niggles. The Plasma desktop is definitely making great strides, and if you want to explore the latest and greatest, grab yourself KDE neon, and start enjoying.
Linux Directory Structure Explained for Beginners
This tutorial explains the Linux directory structure. You’ll learn the Linux filesystem hierarchy along with the purpose of the various directories on a Linux system.
Top 20 Best Computer Algebra Systems for Linux in 2019
Solving computational problems was the first inspiration behind the invention of computers. Although modern computers have come a long way since its inception, it continues to play the de-facto role in solving complex computations. A Computer Algebra System (CAS) is a software environment that allows tackling modern-day, complex computational problems without having to manipulate complicated equations or computational systems manually. These computer algebra systems can manipulate mathematical formulae in a manner similar to traditional mathematicians and thwarts away potential errors effectively. There are a wide variety of computer algebra systems for Linux, both general-purpose and specialized.
