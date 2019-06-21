Programming Leftovers Intel Is Working On A New ‘Data Parallel C++’ Programming Language ntel has been working on its OneAPI project for quite some time. The company has now shared more details of the software project — including the launch of a new programming language called “Data Parallel C++ (DPC++).”

6 Best Data Science and Machine Learning Courses for Beginners Many programmers are moving towards data science and machine learning hoping for better pay and career opportunities --- and there is a reason for it. The Data scientist has been ranked the number one job on Glassdoor for last a couple of years and the average salary of a data scientist is over** $120,000** in the United States according to Indeed. Data science is not only a rewarding career in terms of money but it also provides the opportunity for you to solve some of the world's most interesting problems. IMHO, that's the main motivation many good programmers are moving towards data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Find the smallest number within a list with python In this example, we will create a python function which will take in a list of numbers and then return the smallest value. The solution to this problem is first to create a place holder for the first number within the list, then compares that number with other numbers within the same list in the loop. If the program found a number which is smaller than the one in the place holder, then the smaller number will be assigned to that place holder.

Basic Input, Output, and String Formatting in Python To be useful, a program usually needs to communicate with the outside world by obtaining input data from the user and displaying result data back to the user. This tutorial will introduce you to Python input and output. Input may come directly from the user via the keyboard, or from some external source like a file or database. Output can be displayed directly to the console or IDE, to the screen via a Graphical User Interface (GUI), or again to an external source.

Want to level up your Python? Join Weekly Python Exercise, starting July 2nd Let’s face it: Stack Overflow has made developers’ lives easier. Almost every time I have a question, I find that someone on Stack Overflow has asked it, and that people have answered it, often in great detail. I’m thus not against Stack Overflow, not by a long shot. But I have found that many Python developers visit there 10 or even 20 times a day, to find answers (and even code) that they can use to solve their problems.

Introducing pytest-elk-reporter Few years back I’ve wrote a post about how I’ve connected python based test to ELK setup - “ELK is fun”, it was using an xunit xml, parsing it and sending it via Logstash. Over time I’ve learn a lot about ElasticSearch and it’s friend Kibana, using them as a tool to handle logs. and also as a backend for a search component on my previous job. So now I know logstash isn’t needed for reporting test result, posting straight into elasticsearch is easier and gives you better control, ES is doing anything “automagiclly” anyhow nowadays.

Graphics: Weston 6.0.1, GPUs in OpenStack, Panfrost and Vulkan weston 6.0.1 Weston 6.0.1 is released with build system fixes to smooth the transition to Meson. Other miscellaneous bugfixes are also included. Note that the PGP signing key has changed to 0FDE7BE0E88F5E48. - (1): zunitc: Fix undeclared identifier 'NULL' Alexandros Frantzis (1): clients/simple-dmabuf-egl: Properly check for error in gbm_bo_get_handle_for_plane Antonio Borneo (2): clients: close unused keymap fd log: remove "%m" from format strings by using strerror(errno) Daniel Stone (2): weston: Properly test for output-creation failure compositor: Don't ignore --use-pixman for Wayland backend Fabrice Fontaine (1): Fix build with kernel < 4.4 Harish Krupo (4): meson.build: Fix warning for configure_file window.c: Don't assume registry advertisement order data-device: send INVALID_FINISH when operation != dnd Fix: clients/window: Premature finish request when copy-pasting Kamal Pandey (1): FIX: weston: clients: typo in simple-dmabuf-egl.c Luca Weiss (1): Fix incorrect include Marius Vlad (3): meson.build/libweston: Fix clang warning for export-dynamic compositor: Fix invalid view numbering in scene-graph compositor: Fix missing new line when displaying buffer type for EGL buffer Pekka Paalanen (7): meson: link editor with gobject-2.0 meson: link cms-colord with glib and gobject meson: link remoting with glib and gobject meson: DRM-backend demands GBM meson: dep fix for compositor.h needing xkbcommon.h build: add missing dep to x11 backend libweston: fix protocol install path Scott Anderson (1): compositor: Fix incorrect use of bool options Sebastian Wick (1): weston-terminal: Fix weston-terminal crash on mutter Silva Alejandro Ismael (1): compositor: fix segfaults if wl_display_create fails Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 6.0.1 for the point release Tomohito Esaki (1): cairo-util: Don't set title string to Pango layout if the title is NULL git tag: 6.0.1

Wayland's Weston 6.0.1 Released With Build System Fixes & Other Corrections Weston 6.0 was released back in March with a remote/streaming plug-in and Meson becoming the preferred build system among other improvements. Weston 6.0.1 was released today by Simon Ser with various fixes to this reference Wayland compositor. Weston 6.0.1 is mostly made up of Meson build system fixes/improvements to ensure a good Meson experience. There is also a fix for building with pre-4.4 kernels and a variety of other smaller fixes.

OpenStack Stein feature highlights: vGPU support coming in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15 Red Hat is working on the next release of the supported enterprise distribution of OpenStack, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 15, based on the Stein community release. In this multi-part blog series, we’ll be examining some of the features that Red Hat and the open source community have collaborated on–starting with a look to future workloads, such as artificial intelligence. "How does OpenStack enable next generation workloads?" you ask. When it comes to computer-driven decision making, machine learning algorithms can provide adaptable services that can get better over time. Some of these workloads, such as facial recognition, require GPUs to ingest and process graphical data in real time. But the more powerful GPUs often used for machine learning and such are expensive, power-hungry, and can take up a lot of room in the servers' chassis. When working with GPUs at scale, optimized utilization is key to more cost effective machine learning.

Panfrost Gallium3D Picks Up Yet More Features Thanks To Collabora's Summer Internship Just a few days ago I wrote how the Panfrost Gallium3D driver continues making incredible progress for this community-driven, open-source graphics driver targeting Arm Bifrost/Midgard graphics. There's yet another batch of new features and improvements to talk about. Most of this feature work continues to be done by Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig who is interning at Collabora this summer and appears to be spending most of her time working on this reverse-engineered Arm graphics driver supporting their recent generations of IP.

Vulkan 1.1.112 Released While Open-Source ANV + RADV Drivers Continue Marching Along Vulkan 1.1.112 was outed this morning as the newest documentation update to this high performance graphics and compute API. Vulkan 1.1.112 is quite a mundane update with just documentation corrections and clarifications this go around and not any new extensions. But at least the clarifications should help out some and other maintenance items addressed by this Vulkan 1.1.112 release. It's not a surprise the release is so small considering Vulkan 1.1.111 was issued just two weeks ago.