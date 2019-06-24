LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 ready for testing The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 is ready for testing! LibreOffice 6.3 will be released as final in mid August, 2019, being LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 the third pre-release since the development of version 6.3 started in mid November, 2018 ( See the release plan ). Since LibreOffice 6.3 Beta1, 226 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 106 bugs have been set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice. LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 can be downloaded from here, it’s available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Besides, and it can be installed along with your actual installation.

Graphics: Release of Mesa 19.0.7 and Mesa 19.1.1 mesa 19.0.7 Hi List, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 19.0.7. This is the last release of the mesa 19.0 series, and all users are encouraged to migrate 19.1.x instead. I'd like to apologize for the lateness of this release, in my defence I was on vacation most of the 19.0.7 cycle and there were several patches that needed backport. There's nothing too crazy here for the final release of the series. It's pretty spread across the system except for radv which had a number of small bug fixes. Thanks again for the smooth sailing 19.0.x series, I'll see y'all again as release manager in October for the 19.3 cycle. Dylan Bas Nieuwenhuizen (5): radv: Prevent out of bound shift on 32-bit builds. radv: Decompress DCC when the image format is not allowed for buffers. radv: Fix vulkan build in meson. anv: Fix vulkan build in meson. meson: Allow building radeonsi with just the android platform. Charmaine Lee (1): svga: Remove unnecessary check for the pre flush bit for setting vertex buffers Deepak Rawat (1): winsys/svga/drm: Fix 32-bit RPCI send message Dylan Baker (4): docs: Add SHA256 sums for 19.0.6 cherry-ignore: add additional 19.1 only patches Bump version for 19.0.7 release Docs add 19.0.7 release notes Emil Velikov (1): mapi: correctly handle the full offset table Gert Wollny (2): virgl: Add a caps feature check version virgl: Assume sRGB write control for older guest kernels or virglrenderer hosts Haihao Xiang (1): i965: support UYVY for external import only Jason Ekstrand (2): nir/propagate_invariant: Don't add NULL vars to the hash table anv: Set STATE_BASE_ADDRESS upper bounds on gen7 Kenneth Graunke (1): glsl: Fix out of bounds read in shader_cache_read_program_metadata Kevin Strasser (2): gallium/winsys/kms: Fix dumb buffer bpp st/mesa: Add rgbx handling for fp formats Lionel Landwerlin (2): intel/perf: fix EuThreadsCount value in performance equations intel/perf: improve dynamic loading config detection Mathias Fröhlich (1): egl: Don't add hardware device if there is no render node v2. Nanley Chery (1): anv/cmd_buffer: Initalize the clear color struct for CNL+ Nataraj Deshpande (1): anv: Fix check for isl_fmt in assert Samuel Pitoiset (5): radv: fix alpha-to-coverage when there is unused color attachments radv: fix setting CB_SHADER_MASK for dual source blending radv: fix occlusion queries on VegaM radv: fix VK_EXT_memory_budget if one heap isn't available radv: fix FMASK expand with SRGB formats git tag: mesa-19.0.7

Mesa 19.0.7 Now Available As The Last Of The Series Mesa 19.0.7 was released on Monday as the last Mesa 19.0 stable release, ending this quarterly update series from Q1. Mesa 19.0.7 is the end of the line and users are encouraged to move to Mesa 19.1 stable, which has been out since earlier this month. Mesa 19.2 is where all feature development is happening and it should be released around the end of August or more likely will end up being September due to blocker bugs often ending up delaying the releases.

Mesa 19.1.1 Mesa 19.1.1 is now available. In this release we have: Mostly in fixes for different drivers (RADV, ANV, Nouveau, Virgl, V3D, R300g, ...) Also different fixes for different parts (Meson build, GLX, etc). Alejandro Piñeiro (1): v3d: fix checking twice auf flag Bas Nieuwenhuizen (5): radv: Skip transitions coming from external queue. radv: Decompress DCC when the image format is not allowed for buffers. radv: Fix vulkan build in meson. anv: Fix vulkan build in meson. meson: Allow building radeonsi with just the android platform. Dave Airlie (1): nouveau: fix frees in unsupported IR error paths. Eduardo Lima Mitev (1): freedreno/a5xx: Fix indirect draw max_indices calculation Eric Engestrom (3): util/futex: fix dangling pointer use glx: fix glvnd pointer types util/os_file: resize buffer to what was actually needed Gert Wollny (1): virgl: Assume sRGB write control for older guest kernels or virglrenderer hosts Haihao Xiang (1): i965: support UYVY for external import only Jason Ekstrand (1): anv: Set STATE_BASE_ADDRESS upper bounds on gen7 Juan A. Suarez Romero (3): docs: Add SHA256 sums for 19.1.0 Update version to 19.1.1 docs: add release notes for 19.1.1 Kenneth Graunke (2): glsl: Fix out of bounds read in shader_cache_read_program_metadata iris: Fix iris_flush_and_dirty_history to actually dirty history. Kevin Strasser (2): gallium/winsys/kms: Fix dumb buffer bpp st/mesa: Add rgbx handling for fp formats Lionel Landwerlin (2): anv: do not parse genxml data without INTEL_DEBUG=bat intel/dump: fix segfault when the app hasn't accessed the device Mathias Fröhlich (1): egl: Don't add hardware device if there is no render node v2. Richard Thier (1): r300g: restore performance after RADEON_FLAG_NO_INTERPROCESS_SHARING was added Rob Clark (1): freedreno/a6xx: un-swap X24S8_UINT Samuel Pitoiset (4): radv: fix occlusion queries on VegaM radv: fix VK_EXT_memory_budget if one heap isn't available radv: fix FMASK expand with SRGB formats radv: disable viewport clamping even if FS doesn't write Z git tag: mesa-19.1.1

Mesa 19.1.1 Released - Led By RADV & Intel Driver Fixes Mesa 19.1.1 is out as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 19.1 series that was christened earlier this month.