LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 ready for testing

The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 is ready for testing!

LibreOffice 6.3 will be released as final in mid August, 2019, being LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 the third pre-release since the development of version 6.3 started in mid November, 2018 ( See the release plan ). Since LibreOffice 6.3 Beta1, 226 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 106 bugs have been set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 can be downloaded from here, it’s available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Besides, and it can be installed along with your actual installation.

Graphics: Release of Mesa 19.0.7 and Mesa 19.1.1

  • mesa 19.0.7
    Hi List,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 19.0.7. This is the last release
of the mesa 19.0 series, and all users are encouraged to migrate 19.1.x instead.

I'd like to apologize for the lateness of this release, in my defence I was on
vacation most of the 19.0.7 cycle and there were several patches that needed
backport.

There's nothing too crazy here for the final release of the series. It's pretty
spread across the system except for radv which had a number of small bug fixes.

Thanks again for the smooth sailing 19.0.x series, I'll see y'all again as
release manager in October for the 19.3 cycle.

Dylan

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (5):
      radv: Prevent out of bound shift on 32-bit builds.
      radv: Decompress DCC when the image format is not allowed for buffers.
      radv: Fix vulkan build in meson.
      anv: Fix vulkan build in meson.
      meson: Allow building radeonsi with just the android platform.

Charmaine Lee (1):
      svga: Remove unnecessary check for the pre flush bit for setting vertex buffers

Deepak Rawat (1):
      winsys/svga/drm: Fix 32-bit RPCI send message

Dylan Baker (4):
      docs: Add SHA256 sums for 19.0.6
      cherry-ignore: add additional 19.1 only patches
      Bump version for 19.0.7 release
      Docs add 19.0.7 release notes

Emil Velikov (1):
      mapi: correctly handle the full offset table

Gert Wollny (2):
      virgl: Add a caps feature check version
      virgl: Assume sRGB write control for older guest kernels or virglrenderer hosts

Haihao Xiang (1):
      i965: support UYVY for external import only

Jason Ekstrand (2):
      nir/propagate_invariant: Don't add NULL vars to the hash table
      anv: Set STATE_BASE_ADDRESS upper bounds on gen7

Kenneth Graunke (1):
      glsl: Fix out of bounds read in shader_cache_read_program_metadata

Kevin Strasser (2):
      gallium/winsys/kms: Fix dumb buffer bpp
      st/mesa: Add rgbx handling for fp formats

Lionel Landwerlin (2):
      intel/perf: fix EuThreadsCount value in performance equations
      intel/perf: improve dynamic loading config detection

Mathias Fröhlich (1):
      egl: Don't add hardware device if there is no render node v2.

Nanley Chery (1):
      anv/cmd_buffer: Initalize the clear color struct for CNL+

Nataraj Deshpande (1):
      anv: Fix check for isl_fmt in assert

Samuel Pitoiset (5):
      radv: fix alpha-to-coverage when there is unused color attachments
      radv: fix setting CB_SHADER_MASK for dual source blending
      radv: fix occlusion queries on VegaM
      radv: fix VK_EXT_memory_budget if one heap isn't available
      radv: fix FMASK expand with SRGB formats



git tag: mesa-19.0.7
  • Mesa 19.0.7 Now Available As The Last Of The Series

    Mesa 19.0.7 was released on Monday as the last Mesa 19.0 stable release, ending this quarterly update series from Q1. Mesa 19.0.7 is the end of the line and users are encouraged to move to Mesa 19.1 stable, which has been out since earlier this month. Mesa 19.2 is where all feature development is happening and it should be released around the end of August or more likely will end up being September due to blocker bugs often ending up delaying the releases.

  • Mesa 19.1.1
    Mesa 19.1.1 is now available.

In this release we have:

Mostly in fixes for different drivers (RADV, ANV,
Nouveau, Virgl, V3D, R300g, ...)

Also different fixes for different parts (Meson build, GLX,
etc).


Alejandro Piñeiro (1):
      v3d: fix checking twice auf flag

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (5):
      radv: Skip transitions coming from external queue.
      radv: Decompress DCC when the image format is not allowed for buffers.
      radv: Fix vulkan build in meson.
      anv: Fix vulkan build in meson.
      meson: Allow building radeonsi with just the android platform.

Dave Airlie (1):
      nouveau: fix frees in unsupported IR error paths.

Eduardo Lima Mitev (1):
      freedreno/a5xx: Fix indirect draw max_indices calculation

Eric Engestrom (3):
      util/futex: fix dangling pointer use
      glx: fix glvnd pointer types
      util/os_file: resize buffer to what was actually needed

Gert Wollny (1):
      virgl: Assume sRGB write control for older guest kernels or virglrenderer hosts

Haihao Xiang (1):
      i965: support UYVY for external import only

Jason Ekstrand (1):
      anv: Set STATE_BASE_ADDRESS upper bounds on gen7

Juan A. Suarez Romero (3):
      docs: Add SHA256 sums for 19.1.0
      Update version to 19.1.1
      docs: add release notes for 19.1.1

Kenneth Graunke (2):
      glsl: Fix out of bounds read in shader_cache_read_program_metadata
      iris: Fix iris_flush_and_dirty_history to actually dirty history.

Kevin Strasser (2):
      gallium/winsys/kms: Fix dumb buffer bpp
      st/mesa: Add rgbx handling for fp formats

Lionel Landwerlin (2):
      anv: do not parse genxml data without INTEL_DEBUG=bat
      intel/dump: fix segfault when the app hasn't accessed the device

Mathias Fröhlich (1):
      egl: Don't add hardware device if there is no render node v2.

Richard Thier (1):
      r300g: restore performance after RADEON_FLAG_NO_INTERPROCESS_SHARING was added

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno/a6xx: un-swap X24S8_UINT

Samuel Pitoiset (4):
      radv: fix occlusion queries on VegaM
      radv: fix VK_EXT_memory_budget if one heap isn't available
      radv: fix FMASK expand with SRGB formats
      radv: disable viewport clamping even if FS doesn't write Z

git tag: mesa-19.1.1
  • Mesa 19.1.1 Released - Led By RADV & Intel Driver Fixes

    Mesa 19.1.1 is out as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 19.1 series that was christened earlier this month.

GNOME Desktop/GTK: GNOME Shell 3.33.3, GStreamer Rust Bindings 0.14.0 and Sysprof

  • GNOME Shell 3.33.3

    GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3 desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a visually attractive and easy to use experience.

  • GNOME Shell & Mutter See Their 3.33.3 Releases With Notable X11/Wayland Changes

    Arriving late, a few days after the GNOME 3.33.3 development snapshot, the Mutter and GNOME Shell updates are now available. The Mutter 3.33.3 window manager / compositor update is notable with preparations for running XWayland on-demand -- a.k.a. just when needed for X11 client usage and not constantly. The Mutter update also now honors the startup sequence workspace on Wayland, fixes around fractional scaling, adds the new Sysprof-based profiling support, adds mouse and locate-pointer accessibility, consolidates the frame throttling code, improves screencasting support on multi-monitor systems, fixes running X11 applications with sudo under Wayland, adds initial KMS transactional support, and there are many bug fixes.

  • GStreamer Rust bindings 0.14.0 release

    Apart from updating to GStreamer 1.16, this release is mostly focussed on adding more bindings for various APIs and general API cleanup and bugfixes. The most notable API additions in this release are bindings for gst::Memory and gst::Allocator as well as bindings for gst_base::BaseParse and gst_video::VideoDecoder and VideoEncoder. The latter also come with support for implementing subclasses and the gst-plugins-rs module contains an video decoder and parser (for CDG), and a video encoder (for AV1) based on this.

  • Sysprof design work

    Since my last post, I’ve been working on a redesign of Sysprof (among other things) to make it a bit more useful and friendly to newcomers. Many years ago, I worked on a small profiler project called “Perfkit” that never really went anywhere. I had already done most of my UI research for this years ago, so it was pretty much just a matter of applying that design to the Sysprof code-base.

Intel UMWAIT Support Queued For Linux 5.3 - New Feature For Tremont Cores

Adding to the growing list of features for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel is now Intel UMWAIT support for better power-savings. UMWAIT is a new feature for Intel Tremont CPUs cores. UMWAIT can help enhance power savings during idle periods with "user mode wait" functionality. UMWAIT allows for monitoring a range of addresses in a lightweight power/performance state or an enhanced mode that can still help with conserving power but less so in order to offer lower latencies. UMWAIT is intended to be used as an alternative to kernel spinloops when needing to wait/sleep for short periods of time when the system is idle. Read more

