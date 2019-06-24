today's howtos and programming bits
How to get the latest Wine on Linux Mint 19
How to Install KDE Plasma in Arch Linux (Guide)
0 bytes left
Around 2003–2004, a friend and I wrote a softsynth that was used in a 64 kB intro. Now, 14 years later, cTrix and Pselodux picked it up and made a really cool 32 kB tune with it! Who would have thought.
A month full of learning with Gnome-GSoC
In this month I was able to work with Libgit2-glib where Albfan mentored me on how to port functions from Libgit2 to Libgit2-glib.
Libgit2-glib now has functionality to compare two-buffers.
This feature I think can now benefit other projects also which requires diff from buffers, for example Builder for it’s diff-view and gedit.
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
As part of Google's consolidating their different toolchains around LLVM, they are exploring the possibility of writing a new C library "libc" implementation.
Google is looking to develop a new C standard library within LLVM that will better suit their use-cases and likely others within the community too.
How We Made Conda Faster in 4.7
We’ve witnessed a lot of community grumbling about Conda’s speed, and we’ve experienced it ourselves. Thanks to a contract from NASA via the SBIR program, we’ve been able to dedicate a lot of time recently to optimizing Conda. We’d like to take this opportunity to discuss what we did, and what we think is left to do.
TensorFlow CPU optimizations in Anaconda
By Stan Seibert, Anaconda, Inc. & Nathan Greeneltch, Intel Corporation TensorFlow is one of the most commonly used frameworks for large-scale machine learning, especially deep learning (we’ll call it “DL” for short). This popular framework has been increasingly used to solve a variety of complex research, business and social problems. Since 2016, Intel and Google have worked together to optimize TensorFlow for DL training and inference speed performance on CPUs. The Anaconda Distribution has included this CPU-optimized TensorFlow as the default for the past several TensorFlow releases. Performance optimizations for CPUs are provided by both software-layer graph optimizations and hardware-specific code paths. In particular, the software-layer graph optimizations use the Intel Math Kernel Library for Deep Neural Networks (Intel MKL-DNN), an open source performance library for DL applications on Intel architecture. Hardware specific code paths are further accelerated with advanced x86 processor instruction set, specifically, Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) and new instructions found in the Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) feature on 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Let’s take a closer look at both optimization approaches and how to get these accelerations from Anaconda.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #374 (June 25, 2019)
Hey advertisers, track THIS
If it feels like the ads chasing you across the internet know you a little too well, it’s because they do (unless you’re an avid user of ad blockers, in which case this is not for you). Earlier this month we announced Enhanced Tracking Protection on by default for new users in our flagship Firefox Quantum browser as a way to stop third-party cookies in their tracks. If you’re still not sure why you’d want to block cookies, today we’re launching a project called Track THIS to help you recognize what they do. You’re being followed across the web through cookies—small data files stored by your browser—that remember things like language preferences, sites you’ve visited, or what’s in your shopping cart. That might sound generally fine, but it gets shady when data brokers and advertising networks also use cookies to collect information about your internet habits without your consent. You should still have control over what advertisers know about you—if they know anything about you at all—which can be tough when web trackers operate out of sight. Also: Once Again: It's Not Clear The Internet Needs Creepy Targeted Ads
Richard Stallman: Drop the journalism charges against Julian Assange
The US government has persecuted Julian Assange for a decade for Wikileaks' journalism, and now seeks to use his case to label the publishing of leaked secret information as spying. The Free Software Foundation stands for freedom of publication and due process, because they are necessary to exercise and uphold the software freedom we campaign for. The attack on journalism threatens freedom of publication; the twisting of laws to achieve an unstated aim threatens due process of law. The FSF therefore calls on the United States to drop all present and future charges against Julian Assange relating to Wikileaks activities. Accusations against Assange that are unrelated to journalism should be pursued or not pursued based on their merits, giving him neither better nor worse treatment on account of his journalism.
Rugged, Arm-based 7-inch touch-panel supports PoE and CAN
OS support includes Android 6.0, Ubuntu 16.04, and Yocto 2.1 stack with Qt GUI toolkits. There’s also a Chromium embedded web browser and a VNC tool for rapid web app development.
Android Leftovers
