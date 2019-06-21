Games Leftovers
-
Move or Die, one of the funniest party games around has added the previously exclusive PS4 content onto PC
Move or Die, a 4-player local and online multiplayer party game that's absolutely hilarious just got that little bit better, with new content for the PC version.
As the name suggests, if you don't keep moving, you will die. That alone makes it quite interesting, however it's the varied game modes and mutators that truly make it hilarious. Bomb tag being a favourite of mine, with one player starting off with a bomb that's about to blow-up and you need to tag a player to swap it, lots of amusing modes like that make it worth playing.
-
ZED from Eagre Games and Cyan Ventures is out for Linux now, it’s quite an experience (plus an interview)
ZED, a game that might make your own head spin a bit, as you assume the role of an aging artist whose mind isn’t quite all there. Taken over by a haze of dementia, you will be tasked with piecing together his mind.
-
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity looks like an intense fast-paced space action game coming to Linux
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity from PixelNAUTS Games popped up on Steam recently and after reading up on it and checking out their trailer, I'm sold, it looks awesome.
In Lost Orbit, you take control of a lone astronaut who sets off on a dangerous journey to rejoin his civilization after getting stranded in deep space. Without a ship, you will be bouncing off the gravity surrounding planet to propel yourself through space.
-
After initially being rejected by Valve, The Expression Amrilato is now live on Steam
Valve continues to confuse, after initially rejecting the Steam release of The Expression Amrilato it's now live with nothing about it actually changed.
Originally release with same-day Linux support on GOG, due to Valve's rejection, the publisher MangaGamer noted on their official blog that once news spread of the rejection Valve then reached out about it. Thanks to the support it received, it's now live and they've not had to adjust any of the content too.
-
The action-platformer space-shooter hybrid A.N.N.E has now entered Early Access, Six years after Kickstarter
Better late than never right? The action-platformer and space shooter hybrid A.N.N.E is now available on Steam in Early Access. This is six years after the Kickstarter finished, giving Gamesbymo over $100K.
-
Dota Underlords continues seeing polish as it passes 200K players online
Seems like Valve really are onto something here, as Dota Underlords recently managed to pass 200K players online at the same time and another update is out now.
On June 23rd, Underlords hit a new all-time peak of 202,334 players which is pretty great. Although, from what we know this does include mobile players too but it's still a good sign that Valve are actually making a good game here. It makes sense to include mobile players, since they're still using Steam services and you're all matchmaking together. Even during the usual quieter hours, Underlords still constantly remains in the top 10 most played games on Steam.
-
Black Mesa now has a "Technical Beta" for Xen, but Linux support is missing for now
Black Mesa, the fan created Half-Life recreation finally has some Xen to show off but the downside is it's not ready for Linux yet.
-
A Story About My Uncle | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Native
A Story About My Uncle running native on Linux.
-
people.kernel.org Has Launched, GitLab 12.0 Released, TheoTown Now on Steam for Linux, Pulseway Introduces New File Transfer Feature, and SUSE Manager 4 and SUSE Manager for Retail 4 Are Now Available
TheoTown, the retro-themed city-building game, is now available on Steam for Linux. GamingOnLinux reports that "On Android at least, the game is very highly rated and I imagine a number of readers have played it there so now you can pick it up again on your Linux PC and continue building the city of your dreams. So far, the Steam user reviews are also giving it a good overall picture." You can find TheoTown on Steam.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.2 + Mesa 19.2 Performance With Polaris/Vega/Vega20 vs. NVIDIA On Ubuntu 19.04
With last week having delivered fresh benchmarks of the mid-range NVIDIA/AMD graphics cards using the very latest drivers, particularly the in-development Linux 5.2 and Mesa 19.2 components with the Radeon graphics cards tested, here is a similar comparison when moving up the spectrum and focusing on the higher-end graphics cards. Here's a look at how the RX 590, RX Vega 56, RX Vega 64, and Radeon VII are performing with the newest open-source AMD driver code compared to the NVIDIA Turing line-up backed by their latest binary driver. While next month will be Radeon RX 5700 series Linux benchmarking using the newest code (DRM-Next / Linux 5.3), this article is offering a fresh look at how the Linux 5.2 kernel performance is shaping up on the higher-end graphics cards as complementary to last week's numbers. The four Radeon cards tested were using the Linux 5.2 Git kernel and Mesa 19.2-devel using the Oibaf PPA. The NVIDIA Pascal and Turing cards benchmarked were using their latest driver available, version 430.26.
Android Leftovers
Introducing GNOME Usage’s Storage panel
GNOME Usage is a new GNOME application to visualize system resources such as memory consumption and disk space. It has been developed by Petr Stetka, a high school intern in our Red Hat office in Brno. Petr is an outstanding coder for such a young fellow and has done a great job with Usage! Usage is powered by libgtop, the same library used by GNOME System Monitor. One is not a replacement for the other, they complement our user experience by offering two different use cases: Usage is for the everyday user that wants to check which application is eating their resources, and System Monitor is for the expert that knows a bit of operating system internals and wants more technical information being displayed. Besides, Usage has a bit of Baobab too. It contains a Storage panel that allows for a quick analysis of disk space.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
13 hours 54 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 38 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago