today's howtos
-
Bash read command
-
How to Install Kodi on Debian 9
-
How to Git Rebase
-
How to find new Linux wallpapers for Gnome with Wonderwall
-
Print to PDF in Firefox; Best Techniques
-
How to Install Shopware with NGINX and Let's Encrypt on Fedora 30
-
Vim Basics Tutorial
-
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Install Angular CLI on CentOS/RHEL 7/6
-
How to Create Swap Space in Arch Linux (Guide)
-
How To Install MySQL 8.0 on CentOS/RHEL 7/6 & Fedora 30/29
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 750 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.2 + Mesa 19.2 Performance With Polaris/Vega/Vega20 vs. NVIDIA On Ubuntu 19.04
With last week having delivered fresh benchmarks of the mid-range NVIDIA/AMD graphics cards using the very latest drivers, particularly the in-development Linux 5.2 and Mesa 19.2 components with the Radeon graphics cards tested, here is a similar comparison when moving up the spectrum and focusing on the higher-end graphics cards. Here's a look at how the RX 590, RX Vega 56, RX Vega 64, and Radeon VII are performing with the newest open-source AMD driver code compared to the NVIDIA Turing line-up backed by their latest binary driver. While next month will be Radeon RX 5700 series Linux benchmarking using the newest code (DRM-Next / Linux 5.3), this article is offering a fresh look at how the Linux 5.2 kernel performance is shaping up on the higher-end graphics cards as complementary to last week's numbers. The four Radeon cards tested were using the Linux 5.2 Git kernel and Mesa 19.2-devel using the Oibaf PPA. The NVIDIA Pascal and Turing cards benchmarked were using their latest driver available, version 430.26.
Recent comments
3 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 55 min ago
22 hours 59 min ago
23 hours 54 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago