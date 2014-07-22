Android Leftovers

SUSE Manager 4: Traditional server management marries DevOps

Managing Linux servers has never been easy. Programs like Cockpit, cPanel, and Webmin use a GUI to make it simpler to handle common sysadmin tasks. But, with servers moving from the racks in your server room to the cloud and the edge and the Internet of Things (IoT), we need more. That's where DevOps comes in. And now programs like the new SUSE Manager 4 combine the best of both sysadmin approaches. Daniel Nelson, SUSE VP of products and solutions, explained in a statement: "SUSE Manager manages physical, virtual, and containerized systems across edge, core, and cloud environments, all from a single centralized console. It's part of the IT transformation that lowers costs, reduces complexity, and boosts business agility."

Runs on the Librem 5 Smartphone – Week 1

As we steadily work towards the release of the Librem 5 smartphone (Q3 of 2019), we’re taking a look at one new application (or game, or feature) running on the Librem 5 Development Kit every single day. Below is the first week worth — Solitaire, web browser, system tools, note taking… just all over the map. Some of these are mobile optimized applications. Others are desktop Linux applications, running unmodified on Librem 5 development kit hardware.