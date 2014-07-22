TheoTown, the retro-themed city-building game, is now available on Steam for Linux. GamingOnLinux reports that "On Android at least, the game is very highly rated and I imagine a number of readers have played it there so now you can pick it up again on your Linux PC and continue building the city of your dreams. So far, the Steam user reviews are also giving it a good overall picture." You can find TheoTown on Steam.

Seems like Valve really are onto something here, as Dota Underlords recently managed to pass 200K players online at the same time and another update is out now. On June 23rd, Underlords hit a new all-time peak of 202,334 players which is pretty great. Although, from what we know this does include mobile players too but it's still a good sign that Valve are actually making a good game here. It makes sense to include mobile players, since they're still using Steam services and you're all matchmaking together. Even during the usual quieter hours, Underlords still constantly remains in the top 10 most played games on Steam.

Valve continues to confuse, after initially rejecting the Steam release of The Expression Amrilato it's now live with nothing about it actually changed. Originally release with same-day Linux support on GOG, due to Valve's rejection, the publisher MangaGamer noted on their official blog that once news spread of the rejection Valve then reached out about it. Thanks to the support it received, it's now live and they've not had to adjust any of the content too.

LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity from PixelNAUTS Games popped up on Steam recently and after reading up on it and checking out their trailer, I'm sold, it looks awesome. In Lost Orbit, you take control of a lone astronaut who sets off on a dangerous journey to rejoin his civilization after getting stranded in deep space. Without a ship, you will be bouncing off the gravity surrounding planet to propel yourself through space.

ZED, a game that might make your own head spin a bit, as you assume the role of an aging artist whose mind isn’t quite all there. Taken over by a haze of dementia, you will be tasked with piecing together his mind.

Move or Die, a 4-player local and online multiplayer party game that's absolutely hilarious just got that little bit better, with new content for the PC version. As the name suggests, if you don't keep moving, you will die. That alone makes it quite interesting, however it's the varied game modes and mutators that truly make it hilarious. Bomb tag being a favourite of mine, with one player starting off with a bomb that's about to blow-up and you need to tag a player to swap it, lots of amusing modes like that make it worth playing.