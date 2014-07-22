LG buddies up with Qt to expand webOS in autos, smart home, and robots
The Qt Company and LG are collaborating to integrate LG’s Linux-based webOS Open Source Edition with the Qt development platform for automotive, smart home, and robotics.
The Qt Company announced “a significant expansion of its long-standing partnership” with LG Electronics to extend the reach of the webOS Open Source Edition, which LG launched in early 2018. The Qt Company will work with LG to release webOS with the cross-platform Qt SDK and related GUI and development tools to offer “the most comprehensive operating system for smart devices in the automotive, robotics and smart home sectors,” says the Qt Company. Other potential applications are said to include AI, connectivity, media and content services, and automation. “Qt will play a key role in the development of webOS Auto, planned for deployment in future automotive infotainment systems,” says LG.
In addition, webOS will officially become a Qt reference OS of Qt, with full support for the distribution within Qt Creator, Qt Design Studio, Qt 3D Studio, and related Qt software. The goal is to make webOS with Qt “the platform of choice for embedded smart devices.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 679 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
SUSE Manager 4: Traditional server management marries DevOps
Managing Linux servers has never been easy. Programs like Cockpit, cPanel, and Webmin use a GUI to make it simpler to handle common sysadmin tasks. But, with servers moving from the racks in your server room to the cloud and the edge and the Internet of Things (IoT), we need more. That's where DevOps comes in. And now programs like the new SUSE Manager 4 combine the best of both sysadmin approaches. Daniel Nelson, SUSE VP of products and solutions, explained in a statement: "SUSE Manager manages physical, virtual, and containerized systems across edge, core, and cloud environments, all from a single centralized console. It's part of the IT transformation that lowers costs, reduces complexity, and boosts business agility."
Runs on the Librem 5 Smartphone – Week 1
As we steadily work towards the release of the Librem 5 smartphone (Q3 of 2019), we’re taking a look at one new application (or game, or feature) running on the Librem 5 Development Kit every single day. Below is the first week worth — Solitaire, web browser, system tools, note taking… just all over the map. Some of these are mobile optimized applications. Others are desktop Linux applications, running unmodified on Librem 5 development kit hardware.
today's howtos
Recent comments
22 min 17 sec ago
24 min 8 sec ago
29 min 53 sec ago
43 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 14 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago