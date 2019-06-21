Security Leftovers
-
Chinese hackers accused of 'mass-scale attack' on mobile operators
The cyberespionage campaign, dubbed Operation Soft Cell, was first noticed a year ago. Since then, hackers been attacking various mobile operators to gain access to their networks and obtain call detail records (CDRs) of their targets from the database.
-
OSX/Linker: New Mac malware attempts zero-day Gatekeeper bypass
The more technical explanation: Cavallarin noted that macOS treats apps loaded from a network share differently than apps downloaded from the Internet. By creating a symbolic link (or "symlink"—similar to an alias) to an app hosted on an attacker-controlled Network File System (NFS) server, and then creating a .zip archive containing that symlink and getting a victim to download it, the app would not be checked by Apple's rudimentary XProtect bad-download blocker.
-
Apple macOS Gatekeeper security flaw exploited out in the wild
Cavallarin noted that he alerted Apple to the problem in February, and Cupertino's code wranglers were meant to have fixed it with macOS 10.14.5. But that doesn't appear to have happened, as security company Intego has discovered an example of it being used.
-
An 14-year-old's Internet-of-Things worm is bricking shitty devices by the thousands
A hacker calling themself Light Leafon who claims to be a 14-year-old is responsible for a new IoT worm called Silex that targets any Unix-like system by attempting a login with default credentials; upon gaining access, the malware enumerates all mounted disks and writes to them from /dev/random until they are filled, then it deletes the devices' firewall rules and removes its network config and triggers a restart -- this effectively bricks the device, rendering it useless until someone performs the complex dance needed to download and reinstall the device's firmware.
-
scripting sudo's digest functions
At my last job I wrote a couple perl scripts to build platform-specific digest-checking sudoers files for all programs in system directories. I've cleaned them up some and added Linux support. They're not on github because once I do that other folks might find them, and I'm not convinced this is a good thing. But I'd like some feedback, so I'm posting here.
-
VideoLAN Patches Critical Vulnerability in VLC Media Player
Discovered by Symeon Paraschoudis from Pen Test Partners, the issue allows a remote attacker to create a specially crafted file to trigger a double free in zlib_decompress_extra() (demux/mkv/utils.cpp).
This could then be leveraged to execute arbitrary code on the vulnerable system, the researcher says.
-
Double-Free RCE in VLC
I spent three months working on VLC using Honggfuzz, tweaking it to suit the target. In the process, I found five vulnerabilities, one of which was a high-risk double-free issue and merited CVE-2019-12874.
Here’s the VLC advisory https://www.videolan.org/security/sa1901.html.
Here’s how I found it. I hope you find the how-to useful and it inspires you to get fuzzing.
-
PoC Released for Outlook Flaw that Microsoft Patched 6 Month After Discovery
As we reported two days ago, Microsoft this week released an updated version of its Outlook app for Android that patches a severe remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2019-1105) that impacted over 100 million users.
However, at that time, very few details of the flaw were available in the advisory, which just revealed that the earlier versions of the email app contained a cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw that could allow attackers to run scripts in the context of the current user just by sending a specially crafted email to the victims.
Now, Bryan Appleby from F5 Networks, one of the security researchers who reported this issue independently to Microsoft, released more details and proof-of-concept for the Outlook vulnerability that he reported to the tech giant almost six months ago.
-
How I [Cracked] the Microsoft Outlook Android App and Found CVE-2019-1105
In a web browser, it’s possible to run JavaScript code by using a URL that starts javascript:. But in a web browser, JavaScript in an iframe on a separate domain shouldn’t have access to the data in the rest of the page. In Outlook on the Android, there is no such restriction. My iframe JavaScript had full access to cookies, tokens and even some emails. Not only that, I could send them back out to a remote attacker.
This kind of vulnerability could be exploited by an attacker sending an email with JavaScript in it. The server escapes that JavaScript and does not see it because it’s within an iframe. When delivered, the mail client automatically undoes the escaping and the JavaScript runs on the client device. Bingo – a stored XSS. This code can do whatever the attacker desires, up to and including stealing information and/or sending data back out. An attacker can send you an email and just by you reading it, they could steal the contents of your inbox. Weaponized, this can turn into a very nasty piece of malware.
-
More than 400 737 Max pilots are suing Boeing over an 'unprecedented cover-up' of flaws in the plane's design
More than 400 Boeing 737 Max pilots are suing the company over what they allege was an "unprecedented cover-up" of "known design flaws" in the plane, and over the financial losses they face as the plane remains grounded after two fatal crashes.
A class-action lawsuit was filed against Boeing on Friday "for financial and other losses arising from the circumstances and grounding of the MAX fleet," according to the two law firms representing the pilots, based in Chicago and Australia.
-
US Public Might Not Be Told About Foreign Efforts to Alter Next Election
With the 2020 presidential campaign getting under way, intelligence agencies, along with the Department of Homeland Security and FBI, have set about briefing the candidates and making them aware of the resources available should their campaign come under attack.
-
US election security: still a dumpster fire
There's some progress on eliminating the voting-machine business altogether, with a free/open source system emerging from Los Angeles County's election authorities -- LA County is a national leader in election security and inclusiveness, with an 11-day voting window, available paper ballots for all, and a slate of accessibility features in its machines.
But LA County is an exception, and between the poor-quality systems in place nationwide, intransigence from Senate Republicans on allocating funds for election security, and the diplomatic chaos that has failed to produce any international norms on election meddling, 2020 is looking like a potential shitshow to put 2016 to shame.
-
[Older] Securing Our Cyber Future
This study seeks to provide a partial substitute for such a commission report. Building on the abovementioned research and investigations, our report begins by summarizing in Chapter One what the Kremlin did in 2016 and why. Chapters Two through Eight then offer concrete prescriptions for protecting the integrity and independence of U.S. elections, focusing in particular on strengthening resiliency before the 2020 presidential election. Our recommendations are practical, concrete, and achievable before 2020— but they demand action now.
-
A Likely Chinese [Attacker] Crew Targeted 10 Phone Carriers to Steal Metadata
On Monday night, researchers at Boston-based cybersecurity firm Cybereason revealed the results of tracking a years-long cyberespionage campaign they've called Operation Soft Cell, which they say targeted the networks of at least 10 cellular providers around the world. And while researchers' visibility into that [attack] campaign is incomplete, they say it appears to be a prolific but highly targeted espionage campaign likely based in China. In one of the 10 breaches that affected a Cybereason customer, the researchers say they found that the [attackers] had gained deep access to the victim's network and stolen gigabytes of metadata related to 20 specific individuals' phone usage and location.
-
The Bug That Crashed New York’s Wireless Network
The simple remedy involved some necessary upgrades.
Yet somehow, New York City’s technology managers were caught completely off guard, and did nothing to prepare for the calendar reset of the centralized Global Positioning System.
As a result, a wireless network used by city agencies crashed in April, crippling many services that relied on it, including some Police Department license plate readers and a system to remotely control traffic lights. It took 10 days to get the network running again.`
-
Sheryl Crow: Universal Studios fire destroyed all my master tapes
"And secondly, I can't understand how you could make safeties [back-up copies] and have them in the same vault. I mean, what's the point?
"And thirdly, I can't understand how it's been 11 years," she added. "I mean, I don't understand the cover-up."
Crow, who had seven US top 10 albums between 1995 and 2008, is the first artist to confirm the loss of their recordings since the New York Times' investigation was published two weeks ago.
-
Windows 10 USB-C glitch is causing sluggish shutdowns
While a minute might not seem like a long time, despite the protestations of some, when one is working on the move and needs to quickly pack up a laptop to so they can hop off a train, for example, 60 whole full-fat seconds can seem like a drag.
It's also disconcerting when a computer takes a long time to shut down as well, given you don't know if it's suddenly going to throw up a blue screen of death.
-
Apache communities hack together with EU-FOSSA 2
Experts from all over Europe attended this hackathon, from Croatia to Ireland, Poland, and Romania for example, but also from Russia and the US. Usually it is a great challenge to organise physical meetings since many projects are created and managed by disperse small teams of developers. Therefore, this hackathon was a valuable opportunity for community members that are normally restricted to communication via email or online chats, to meet face-to-face and produce impressive work in a short amount of time. The benefits of a physical meeting were visible even before the event, with over 90 pre-registrations applying to participate in the event or in the related trainings.
KDE: Jonathan Konsole and Splits, Cutelyst 2.8.0 and Riddell's Facebook Rant
GNOME Annual Report 2018
We are very excited to share with you some of our best moments, achievements, and great conferences/events which happened throughout the year in our annual report. Also: GNOME Foundation Issues 2018 Annual Report - Massive Increase In Funding
Krita 4.2.2 Released
