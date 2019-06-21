Games Leftovers
An interview with Bearded Giant Games about Linux, development and their game Space Mercs
Today we have another interview for you, with Bearded Giant Games who are currently making the extreme space shooter Space Mercs.
Bird by Example is quite possibly the weirdest game I've played in a long time
I'm thoroughly confused and also slightly amused with Bird by Example, what the developer says is a "mock RPG where all the other occupants are horrifying birds who mimic your behaviour with deep learning".
I will admit currently the game goes a bit over my head, I don't quite get it. However, I've toyed around with it for a while and eventually it could be something special. There's something really unnerving about a group of really buff birds, that start copying you.
Classic open source RTS "Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries" has a brand new release out
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries, a proper classic RTS that's open source continues living on with a fresh release now available to download.
Originally released way back in the 90's, Enlight Software later decided to open source it in 2009 and since then it's seen quite a number of updates as well as a Linux port which works rather nicely.
DOSBox is still alive, with a new bug fix release available
Compatibility for this release should be no different to 0.74 and 0.74-2, so you should be able to upgrade without seeing any issues appear. They're also still working on the next major release with DOSBox 0.75, but some bugs are currently holding back a release.
I love DOSBox, before OpenXcom became fully playable for the classic X-COM experience I used it quite regularly. Cannon Fodder is also a rather guilty pleasure of mine, a true classic. What are some of your favourites you still play thanks to DOSBox?
It’s a tough time to be an indie developer, with Steam’s new sale event causing wishlist deletions
As an unintentional side effect of Valve's latest sales event, the Steam Grand Prix, it seems a lot of users have begun cleaning out their Steam Wishlists.
Why? Well, it gives you the chance to win an item from your Steam Wishlist but only from the top three slots, it's not random. Valve's rules are pretty clear on how it all works but it still seems to have caused a lot of wishlist deletions. Removing games doesn't actually improve your chances, but likely will affect your future purchases of games you're no longer following as a result of it.
OXXO is the next puzzler from the developer of Zenge, Art Of Gravity, PUSH and more
Hamster On Coke Games are at it again, with a new puzzle game on the way called OXXO that promises an experience that evolves as you play it.
They previously made Scalak, Zenge, PUSH, Art Of Gravity and more and their games are always quite highly rated. Personally, I played through Scalak back in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed it so I'm happy to see more unique puzzle games from the same developer come to Linux.
The Colonists is a city-builder that's worth your time with cute little robot workers
Now that the dust has settled with the Linux version of The Colonists out in the wild, I spent some time playing it and came away quite impressed by it.
