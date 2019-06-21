Language Selection

Thursday 27th of June 2019
Gaming
  • An interview with Bearded Giant Games about Linux, development and their game Space Mercs

    Today we have another interview for you, with Bearded Giant Games who are currently making the extreme space shooter Space Mercs.

  • Bird by Example is quite possibly the weirdest game I've played in a long time

    I'm thoroughly confused and also slightly amused with Bird by Example, what the developer says is a "mock RPG where all the other occupants are horrifying birds who mimic your behaviour with deep learning".

    I will admit currently the game goes a bit over my head, I don't quite get it. However, I've toyed around with it for a while and eventually it could be something special. There's something really unnerving about a group of really buff birds, that start copying you.

  • Classic open source RTS "Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries" has a brand new release out

    Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries, a proper classic RTS that's open source continues living on with a fresh release now available to download.

    Originally released way back in the 90's, Enlight Software later decided to open source it in 2009 and since then it's seen quite a number of updates as well as a Linux port which works rather nicely.

  • DOSBox is still alive, with a new bug fix release available

    Compatibility for this release should be no different to 0.74 and 0.74-2, so you should be able to upgrade without seeing any issues appear. They're also still working on the next major release with DOSBox 0.75, but some bugs are currently holding back a release.

    I love DOSBox, before OpenXcom became fully playable for the classic X-COM experience I used it quite regularly. Cannon Fodder is also a rather guilty pleasure of mine, a true classic. What are some of your favourites you still play thanks to DOSBox?

  • It’s a tough time to be an indie developer, with Steam’s new sale event causing wishlist deletions

    As an unintentional side effect of Valve's latest sales event, the Steam Grand Prix, it seems a lot of users have begun cleaning out their Steam Wishlists.

    Why? Well, it gives you the chance to win an item from your Steam Wishlist but only from the top three slots, it's not random. Valve's rules are pretty clear on how it all works but it still seems to have caused a lot of wishlist deletions. Removing games doesn't actually improve your chances, but likely will affect your future purchases of games you're no longer following as a result of it.

  • OXXO is the next puzzler from the developer of Zenge, Art Of Gravity, PUSH and more

    Hamster On Coke Games are at it again, with a new puzzle game on the way called OXXO that promises an experience that evolves as you play it.

    They previously made Scalak, Zenge, PUSH, Art Of Gravity and more and their games are always quite highly rated. Personally, I played through Scalak back in 2018 and thoroughly enjoyed it so I'm happy to see more unique puzzle games from the same developer come to Linux.

  • The Colonists is a city-builder that's worth your time with cute little robot workers

    Now that the dust has settled with the Linux version of The Colonists out in the wild, I spent some time playing it and came away quite impressed by it.

Apache communities hack together with EU-FOSSA 2

Experts from all over Europe attended this hackathon, from Croatia to Ireland, Poland, and Romania for example, but also from Russia and the US. Usually it is a great challenge to organise physical meetings since many projects are created and managed by disperse small teams of developers. Therefore, this hackathon was a valuable opportunity for community members that are normally restricted to communication via email or online chats, to meet face-to-face and produce impressive work in a short amount of time. The benefits of a physical meeting were visible even before the event, with over 90 pre-registrations applying to participate in the event or in the related trainings. Read more

KDE: Jonathan Konsole and Splits, Cutelyst 2.8.0 and Riddell's Facebook Rant

  • Konsole and Splits

    Some terminals like Tilix and Terminator offers the possibility to split the screen recursively, and I started to add the same thing to konsole. Konsole is usually said to be the swiss army knife of the terminal emulators, and if you didn’t try it yet, please do. We offer quite a lot of things that no other terminal emulator offer.

  • Cutelyst 2.8.0 released

    Cutelyst a Qt/C++ Web framework got a new release! This release took a while to be out because I wanted to fix some important stuff, but time is short, I’ve been working on polishing my UPnpQt library and on a yet to be released FirebaseQt and FirebaseQtAdmin (that’s been used on a mobile app and REST/WebApp used with Cutelyst), the latter is working quite well although it depends ATM on a Python script to get the Google token, luckly it’s a temporary waste of 25MB of RAM each 45 minutes.

  • Jonathan Riddell: New Facebook Account

    Facebook is a business selling very targeted advertising channels. This is not new, Royal Mail Advertising Mail service offers ‘precision targeting’. But Facebook does it with many more precision options, with emotive impact because it uses video and feels like it comes from your friends and the option of anonymity. This turns out to be most effective in political advertising. There are laws banning political advertising on television because politics should be about reasoned arguments not emotive simplistic soundbites but the law has yet to be changed to include this ban on video on the internet. The result has undermined the democracy of the UK during the EU referendum and elsewhere. To do this Facebook collects data and information on you. Normally this isn’t a problem but you never know when journalists will come sniffing around for gossip in your past life, or an ex-partner will want to take something out of context to prove a point in diverse proceedings. The commonly used example of data collection going wrong was the Dutch government keeping a list of who was Jewish, with terrible consequences when the Nazis invaded. We do not have a fascist government here but you can never assume it will never happen. Facebook has been shown to care little for data protection and allowed companies such as Cambridge Analytica to steal data illegally and without oversight. Again this was used to undermine democracy using the 2016 EU referendum.

GNOME Annual Report 2018

We are very excited to share with you some of our best moments, achievements, and great conferences/events which happened throughout the year in our annual report. Read more Also: GNOME Foundation Issues 2018 Annual Report - Massive Increase In Funding

Krita 4.2.2 Released

Within a month of Krita 4.2.1, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.2. Read more

