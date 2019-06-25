Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Before the attack on Stuart, there were rapid-fire attacks through eight weeks. The enemy targeted the city of Baltimore, Maryland; Howard County, Indiana; Imperial County, California; Potter County, Texas; city of Albany, New York; the city of Greenville, North Carolina; Genesee County, Michigan; Orange County, North Carolina; Jackson County, Georgia; and the Cleveland airport.
Prepared Written Testimony and Statement for the Record of Alexander Stamos, Director, Stanford Internet Observatory before The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism on June 25, 2019.
This framing of the attack as a calculated atttack to cause damage to Iranian missile C&C assets that’ll be time consuming and costly to repair, is very literally crazy talk. An analogy: a threat actor hacks a company, and on Friday, bust before the end of the work day, they delete MS Office from every computer. The cost to the company is minimal as no one would be working over the weekend. No one except the poor IT staff who have to clean up the mess anyway. For the company the cost they pay is “unpleasant weekend for IT staff, and overtime money.” On the other hand, the company learns a great deal about their vulnerabilities, their risk exposure, and how to deal with a similar attack in future.
At the cost of some inconvenience for some people, and a bit of money, the company learned a lot of valuable information about their weaknesses. They can now take remedial action to prevent it from happening again, and create processes and procedures to reduce the burden of recovering from such an attack. From any perspective, it’s a great bargain.
The US used a cyber attack that gained them nothing, and the Iranians pay a small price to learn how to mitigate and respond to such a cyber attack. The US taught Iran a lesson alright, but I very much doubt it was: “if you like your military toys, then leave the US alone.”
The House Oversight government operations subcommittee released version 8.0 of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard in a hearing on Wednesday.
The scorecard gave IT scores to two dozen agencies, as well as individual scores for each agency in areas such as cybersecurity, the modernization of technology and transparency and risk management.
today's leftovers: FreeBSD, Graphics, Games and KDE
From the first-ever conference I attended, I started picking up many tools and habits from other participants, speakers, and friends. It is still the same with many new conferences I go to, by meeting new people and learning about new technologies, or sometimes about technologies which are not so new.
I use Linux as my primary operating system at home over 15 years now, getting a good Internet connection helped to make it happen. It was the same for my servers too. I do run different distributions, depending on the kind of work that needs to be done. When I go to many language-specific or general technical conferences, I do always find some discussions related to which distribution is good for what. However, whenever I met Trouble aka Philip Paeps, his lines are always amusing, but, also making questions about how FreeBSD differs from Linux in every possible way. I had FreeBSD running in few VMs at home, which is okay to have an understanding of the basics. To know more in details, I decided to move my primary site https://kushaldas.in over FreeBSD around a year ago. Till now it is running fine, and as a simple static website, there is not much to do anyway.
With the Linux kernel driver support for the upcoming "Navi" graphics cards only having been sent out last week for AMDGPU/AMDKFD, given it was more than 450 patches and more than 400 thousand lines of code (granted much of that automated header files), there was some risk it could be postponed given the imminent cut-off of new material to DRM-Next for Linux 5.3 given the rigid release cycle. Fortunately, that pull request has been honored.
So assuming Linus Torvalds has no objections to the code, this AMDGPU Navi support will be present in Linux 5.3. The Navi addition did regress earlier support, but fortunately that bug was quickly spotted and resolved. DRM co-maintainer David Airlie was content enough with pulling in the big AMDGPU code update overnight to DRM-Next.
Thanks to longtime open-source Linux graphics developer Daniel Stone, Wayland's Weston reference compositor now has support for the EGL_KHR_partial_update extension to provide for potentially better performance.
The EGL_KHR_partial_update extension was led by Arm years ago to allow for efficient partial updates of surfaces ready to be displayed and for ignoring surfaces that are unchanged between frames.
Following on from the recent news that Double Eleven are the new developers of Prison Architect, as promised they just released a brand new update.
"Double Eleven has done an excellent job supporting Prison Architect on console since 2016 and the game’s community loves what they bring to the table," Steacy McIlwham, Product Manager for Prison Architect at Paradox Interactive, said. "We are confident in Double Eleven’s ability to continue improving upon an already great game and they have our full support."
Doesn't seem that GOG has the update for Linux just yet, but as mentioned it's live for Linux on Steam.
Last post I said that I was having some problems pushing my modifications to the git repo. I discovered that the official ROCS repository was recently moved to the KDE Gitlab repo, called KDE Invent, where I am working on a fork of the original ROCS repo.
It is a model that I have some knowledge, as I already worked with gitlab in a past internship and did some merge requests because of the Hacktoberfest (I like to win t-shirts). So I had to update my remote of the local repo and I sent my update to my remote fork branch, called improved-graph-ide-classes.
When I was modifying the code, I noticed some problems with the creation of random trees, but I am thinking what is the better way to fix this part. This problem lies in the relation of the algorithm and the edge types available to generate the tree. When using directed edges, the code is sometimes generating directed loops of size 2 in the graph.
Dependency freeze is two weeks (July 11) and Feature Freeze a week after that, make sure you start finishing your stuff!
Shows: Test and Code, Bad Voltage, Ubuntu Podcast, Choose Linux and BSD Now 304
Some information about software testing is just wrong.
I'm not talking about opinions. I have lots of opinions and they differ from other peoples opinions. I'm talking about misinformation and old information that is no longer applicable.
I've ran across a few lateley that I want to address.
-
[00:27:50] This past weekend has seen a bit of dancing about whether Ubuntu will drop 32-bit libraries from the archive, ending up with a statement from Canonical about it saying they aren’t going to (and Valve have responded saying that they’ll continue to support Steam on Ubuntu, although that was after we recorded the show)
This week we’ve been at the Snapcraft Summit in Montreal, we bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 12 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Two new hosts join Joe to talk about a nice i3 implementation and an amazing arcade game written in Bash.
Plus a new segment called Distrohoppers, and a useful hidden feature of GNOME.
DragonflyBSD 5.6 is out, OpenBSD Vulkan Support, bad utmp implementations in glibc and FreeBSD, OpenSSH protects itself against Side Channel attacks, ZFS vs OpenZFS, and more.
