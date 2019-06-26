Games: Monster Prom, Robo Instructus, Valve Index, Dota Underlords
Monster Prom gains a new ending, mod tools and more in the latest update
In the latest free update for the comedy dating sim Monster Prom, the "Startkicker Update", developer Beautiful Glitch has given it a new ending. See Also: Some previous thoughts on Monster Prom, it's actually really funny.
This new ending is secret though and they're not wanting to spoil it but they did mention the "joys of entrepreneurship alongside Spooky High’s more money-savvy students" which might give you a clue. There's also a bunch of summer outfits included to match the season.
Programming puzzle game 'Robo Instructus' to release July 16th
Fancy a bit of programming to solve some puzzles? Robo Instructus is exactly what you want then and it's releasing next month on July 16th with Linux support.
The idea of the game is quite simple, with you manoeuvring a robot by issues instructions through the reasonably simple programming language. As you progress, you unlock the ability to use more functions, with multiple ways to solve each puzzle opening up depending on your skill and understanding.
With the Valve Index about to launch and be delivered, Valve held a little private launch party with speeches
Valve's first in-house virtual reality hardware should be dropping at your door soon, if you were one of the lucky ones to order it quickly in the first batch. Additionally, Gabe Newell and others held speeches at a little launch party.
You might be hearing voices in the latest Dota Underlords update and it continues to capture my interest
With the latest update to Dota Underlords now out, Valve continue moving quickly to make it a highly polished gameplay experience.
Firstly, some characters actually got their voices back including: Doom, Drow, Enchantress, Lina, Luna, Mirana, Shadow Fiend, Phantom Assassin, Queen of Pain, Templar Assassin and Windranger. That actually makes it feel a little more polished and less lonely in a way, just one of those nice touches.
