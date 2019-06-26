Qt Creator 4.10 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.10 Beta2 !
Most notably we fixed a regression in the signing options for iOS devices, and that the “Build Android APK” step from existing Android projects was not restored.
As always you find more details in our change log.
