Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: EROFS and EXT4 File Systems in Linux 5.3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 28th of June 2019 06:25:47 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Huawei Adding New LZ4 Inplace Decompression To EROFS File-System

    Huawei's EROFS Linux read-only file-system continues to be improved upon and with the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel cycle will see yet more improvements.

    EROFS has already supported native file-system compression for help conserving space with this read-only file-system Huawei has been working on for use particularly by mobile devices but other use-cases as well. Queued up into staging-next ahead of the Linux 5.3 merge window is a new decompression framework.

  • EXT4 Getting Faster Case-Insensitive Performance

    The Linux 5.2 kernel brings optional per-directory case-insensitive filenames/folders while with the Linux 5.3 kernel that new EXT4 feature will see better performance.

    The EXT4 case-insensitive support relies upon Unicode case handling and preserves the actual case of the directory/files on-disk. It's the look-up process for checking for case-insensitive matches that is being made faster in the latest EXT4 code ahead of Linux 5.3.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Shenandoah GC in JDK 13, Part 2: Eliminating the forward pointer word

    To give you an idea of the throughput improvements, note that all the GC sensitive benchmarks that I have tried showed gains between 10% and 15%. Others benefited less or not at all, but that is not surprising for benchmarks that don’t do any GC at all. It is, however, important to note that the extra decoding cost does not actually show up anywhere; it is basically negligible. It probably would show up on heavily evacuating workloads, but most applications don’t evacuate that much, and most of the work is done by GC threads anyway, making mid-path decoding cheap enough. The implementation of this has recently been pushed to the Shenandoah/JDK repository. We are currently shaking out one last known bug, and then it will be ready to go upstream into JDK 13 repository. The plan is to eventually backport it to Shenandoah’s JDK 11 and JDK 8 backports repositories, and from there into RPMs. If you don’t want to wait, you can already have it: check out the Shenandoah GC Wiki.

  • Count the pair of duplicate number with Python

    In this example, we will create a function in Python which will return the total number of duplicate pair of numbers within a list. For example, if we enter [0,0,0,0] into that function it will return 2 because there are two pairs of duplicate number within that list.

  • Kiwi TCMS: Mid-year roadmap status report

    Hello everyone, in this article I will outline the progress that the Kiwi TCMS team has made towards achieving the goals on our 2019 mission and roadmap. TL,DR: Kiwi TCMS has made progress since January, it's been tough and may not have been very visible. I feel like we've been behind schedule till now! The greatest positive thing has been community and team development!

  • Python Matplotlib Tutorial – Learn Plotting in 3 hours

    This tutorial outlines how to perform plotting and data visualization in python using Matplotlib library. The objective of this post is to get you familiar with the basics and advanced plotting functions of the library. It contains several examples which will give you hands-on experience in generating plots in python.

  • Webinar Recording: “Build-a-GitHub-Bot” with Mariatta Wijaya
  • Extending Wing with Python (Part Three)

    In this issue of Wing Tips we continue to look at how to extend Wing's functionality, by taking a look at extension scripts that collect arguments from the user. This article assumes you already know how to add and try out extension scripts in Wing. If you haven't read the previous installments of this series, you may want to take a look at Part One where we introduced Wing's scripting framework and set up auto-completion for the scripting API, and Part Two where we used Wing to debug itself for easier extension script development.

  • EuroPython 2019: Keynotes

    Most of us work too much and play too little. When was the last time you smiled at something you made? Playing with fun datasets, especially big data sets, opens up weird new forms of technical recreation. Why not train an amusing model in a browser tab while you’re waiting for that day-job Spark query to finish? I’ll show you some data toys I’ve built using AI and interesting data sets: Most of them involve both backend data science and front-end visualization tricks. They range from poetry-composition helpers to game log analysis to image deconstruction and reconstruction. All of them taught me something, often about myself and what I like artistically, and sometimes about what “big data” actually means.

  • EuroPython 2019: Introducing MongoDB

    We are very pleased to have MongoDB as Keystone Sponsor for EuroPython 2019. You can visit them at the most central booth in our exhibit area on the second floor in the Congress Center Basel (CCB), and take the opportunity to chat with their staff and learn more about the MongoDB eco-system.

  • EuroPython: EuroPython 2019: Call for On-site Volunteers

    Ever wanted to help out during Europython ? Do you want to *really* take part in EuroPython, meet new people and help them at the same time ? We have just the right thing for you: apply as EuroPython Volunteer and be part of the great team that is making EuroPython 2019 a reality this year.

  • Stack Abuse: Python for NLP: Creating a Rule-Based Chatbot

    This is the 12th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In the previous article, I briefly explained the different functionalities of the Python's Gensim library. Until now, in this series, we have covered almost all of the most commonly used NLP libraries such as NLTK, SpaCy, Gensim, StanfordCoreNLP, Pattern, TextBlob, etc. In this article, we are not going to explore any NLP library. Rather, we will develop a very simple rule-based chatbot capable of answering user queries regarding the sport of Tennis. But before we begin actual coding, let's first briefly discuss what chatbots are and how they are used.

  • Leading and trailing whitespace

    Googling the phrase "trailing whitespace" is like googling "coffee stains": you mainly get "how to remove" recipes. There are procedures for deleting trailing whitespace in C, Python, Vim, PHP, Java, Visual Studio, R, C++, JavaScript, etc etc. Nobody wants trailing whitespace in their code, and in a Coding Horror blog post ten years ago, Jeff Atwood called it — a bit melodramatically — "The Silent Killer".

  • ListenData: Python Matplotlib Tutorial – Learn Plotting in 3 hours

    This tutorial outlines how to perform plotting in python using Matplotlib library. The objective of this post is to get you familiar with the basics and advanced plotting functions of the library. It contains several examples which will give you hands-on experience in generating plots in python.

  • Linux Foundation Announces A New 5G Professional Certification

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced enrollment is now open for a new Business Implications and Strategy for 5G Professional Certificate program. Offered through the edX, the trusted platform for learning, this program will teach business managers what 5G is, what are the tools driving its evolution and how to implement a network architecture modernization strategy that enables business-wide digital transformation. The transition to 5G will require a massive modernization of business networks that includes open source software and standards. This program will put business professionals ahead of the curve on emerging technology and business trends, enabling them to anticipate the needs of their employers.

Security: Updates, Silex, History of Cellular Network Security, Are Wi-Fi Cameras Secure in 2019?

  • Security updates for Friday
  • New Silex malware is bricking IoT devices across the globe [Ed: Those are devices with default passwords set; the OS is irrelevant to it, but proprietar ysoftware vendors connected would have us believe otherwise]
  • Silex bricks 2,000 plus IoT devices, 14-year-old author has bigger plans for botnet [Ed: It all boils down to bad passwords]

    A new malware dubbed Silex has bricked at least 2,000 IoT devices in an ongoing campaign that is expected to intensify in the coming days.

  • The History of Cellular Network Security Doesn’t Bode Well for 5G

    There’s been quite a bit of media hype about the improvements 5G is set to supposedly bring to users, many of which are no more than telecom talking points. One aspect of the conversation that’s especially important to get right is whether or not 5G will bring much-needed security fixes to cell networks. Unfortunately, we will still need to be concerned about these issues—and more—in 5G. Past security flaws in the design of cell network infrastructure are being used for everything from large scale SMS spamming to enabling dragnet surveillance by law enforcement and spying in DC via cell site simulators (a.k.a. Stingrays, IMSI-catchers). Longtime cell network security researcher Roger Piqueras Jover has recently published a short but comprehensive reflection on the history of the cell security research that uncovered much of those flaws, and with it, his view of the security outlook for 5G. Jover draws attention to how rapidly the field of cell network security research has been accelerating. It took researchers over 10 years after GSM was first standardized and deployed to find the first security flaws in the GSM (2G) protocol. For LTE (4G), it took approximately 7 years. Fast forward to the 5G standard, which was finalized in March 2018. While there are currently no commercial implementations of 5G widely in use yet, researchers have already discovered over 6 critical security flaws in this new protocol.

  • Are Wi-Fi Cameras Secure in 2019?

    It seemed to happen without anyone noticing, but Wi-Fi cameras are popping up everywhere. In many cases, this includes our homes. Outdoor security cameras are common, but in some homes you’ll find them inside as well. They can be handy, but how secure are they? It’s handy being able to see inside your home when you’re not there, but what if someone else can see what’s going on inside your home? It may not be pleasant to think about, but it’s something worth considering if you’re shopping for wireless cameras.

Graphics: Intel, RadeonSI and X.Org

  • Intel Sends Out Initial Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Support For Tiger Lake

    Intel's tradition of delivering punctual open-source graphics driver support for their hardware continues. While Icelake hardware isn't even hitting the masses yet, Intel developers this week began sending out their initial driver patches for bringing up the graphics on Tiger Lake. In recent weeks we have seen Intel Linux developers beginning to volley their initial Tiger Lake enablement code across different kernel subsystems and compiler support. This week though are the bits that excite us the most: the Intel graphics support.

  • RadeonSI Getting Fixed Up To Expose 10-bit VP9 Decode

    Newer AMD GPUs are capable of offering hardware accelerated decoding for 10-bit VP9 content, but that wasn't the case with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. Fortunately, a simple patch is pending to expose this support.

  • Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"

    With the Fedora Workstation 31 feature outlook covered earlier this week, there was an interesting comment in that article by Red Hat's Christian Schaller that deserves special coverage.

Kernel: EROFS and EXT4 File Systems in Linux 5.3

  • Huawei Adding New LZ4 Inplace Decompression To EROFS File-System

    Huawei's EROFS Linux read-only file-system continues to be improved upon and with the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel cycle will see yet more improvements. EROFS has already supported native file-system compression for help conserving space with this read-only file-system Huawei has been working on for use particularly by mobile devices but other use-cases as well. Queued up into staging-next ahead of the Linux 5.3 merge window is a new decompression framework.

  • EXT4 Getting Faster Case-Insensitive Performance

    The Linux 5.2 kernel brings optional per-directory case-insensitive filenames/folders while with the Linux 5.3 kernel that new EXT4 feature will see better performance. The EXT4 case-insensitive support relies upon Unicode case handling and preserves the actual case of the directory/files on-disk. It's the look-up process for checking for case-insensitive matches that is being made faster in the latest EXT4 code ahead of Linux 5.3.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6