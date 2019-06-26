Proprietary Headaches: Microsoft, Daimler and Apple
The process of deleting swathes of ebooks from Microsoft Edges everywhere comes with another hidden cost, the deletion of any highlighting or annotations made by the ebooks' readers over the years. Microsoft addresses this, offering an additional credit for each annotated book deleted. "Mark-ups and annotations made in books acquired from Microsoft Store will be available until early July 2019 when your books are removed from Microsoft Edge," their site FAQ explains. "If you have made mark-ups or annotations in any of your acquired books prior to April 2, 2019, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account at the same time refunds are processed."
Germany's auto industry regulator, KBA, has ordered carmaker Daimler to expand its recall program to retrofit vehicles illegally fitted with emissions-cheating software, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Saturday.
Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests, the Transportation Ministry said on Saturday.
The model affected is the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 produced between 2012 and 2015.
Daimler has already recalled 3 million vehicles that are producing excess emissions from their diesel engines. The German news outlet, Bild am Sonntag, first reported the recall on Saturday and noted that the German regulatory authorities were expanding their investigation.
Suspicions were raised when Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI cars produced between 2012 and 2015, only met emission limits when certain functions within the car's software were activated. The emissions scandal has tarnished many major automakers.
Ive has been an indispensable leader at Apple and the chief guide of the company's aesthetic vision. His role took on even greater importance after Apple cofounder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Apple will not immediately appoint a new chief design officer. Instead, Alan Dye, who leads Apple’s user interface team, and Evans Hankey, head of industrial design, will report directly to Apple’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, according to the Financial Times.
It can't be overstated just how influential Ive was, and is, at Apple: "He has more operational power than anyone else at Apple except me," Steve Jobs once said of Ive.
Ive won't be cutting ties with Apple altogether, mind, and the company even headed its press release with the news that it'd be a client of LoveFrom. Which basically means Ive can charge what he likes, now they've committed: ker-ching.
Apple’s chief design officer Jonathan Ive will depart the company later this year, bringing an end to a tenure spent crafting some of technology’s most influential products, including the iPhone. Ive, who has led Apple’s design team since 1996, is leaving “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.” The company is called LoveFrom, and Ive will be joined by famed designer Marc Newson on the new venture. Despite stepping down from his executive position, Ive and Apple both claim he will still work “on a range of projects with Apple.”
Audiocasts/Shows: PCLinuxOS 2019.06 and GNU/Linux Miscellany
In this video, I am going to show an overview of PCLinuxOS 2019.06 and some of the applications pre-installed.
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
Software: Live Recorder, Latte Dock, HPLIP
Linux debugging has taken a giant step forward with the release of Live Recorder 5.0 from Undo. Just released on Wednesday, this product makes debugging on multi-process systems significantly easier. Based on flight recorder technology, it delves more deeply into processes to provide insight into what’s going on within each process. This includes memory, threads, program flow, service calls and more.
Welcome Latte Dock v0.8.9 the LAST stable release for v0.8 branch!
HPLIP, HP developed printer and scanner drivers for Linux, released version 3.19.6 with a lot of new devices support.
LibreOffice's LibOCon and SUSE's openSUSE.Asia
Call for Papers deadline for LibOCon Almeria, in Spain, has been extended to July 15, 2019. The event is scheduled for early September, from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13.
Whether you are a seasoned presenter or have never spoken in public before, we want to hear from you! So, if you have not yet submitted your talk proposal and have something interesting to share about LibreOffice or the Document Liberation Project, you still have time to act!
The openSUSE.Asia Summit is the largest annual openSUSE conference in Asia, attended by contributors and enthusiasts from all over Asia. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture. It brings together the openSUSE community in Asia, providing a forum for users, developers, foundation leaders, governments and businesses to discuss the present technology and future developments.
The Summit’s preference is to find new locations each year as we spread openSUSE throughout Asia, and we are looking for local organizers to rise to the challenge of organizing an excellent openSUSE event in 2020. We need individuals and communities to get together and organize a successful openSUSE.Asia Summit. The openSUSE.Asia organization committee assists throughout the process.
