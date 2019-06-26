Language Selection

Linux computer seller System76 is having a massive summer sale

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of June 2019 07:43:31 AM
Linux

Do you need a new laptop or desktop, but don't know what to buy? Don't worry; this is a pretty common dilemma. While you can, of course, look into a Mac or Windows 10 computer, you should consider Linux too. A computer running, say, Ubuntu, can be great for productivity, education, creation, and more. Best of all, many top-tier Linux programs, such as GIMP and LibreOffice are totally free. And yes, your favorite web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome will run on Linux too.

If you are open to the idea of buying a computer running a Linux-based operating system, you should definitely check out System76. Not only are its laptops and desktops of high quality, but its customer service is unrivaled. If you ever need help, you can contact an actual human being that is based in the USA. The support representatives aren't just reading off a script either -- these people are truly knowledgeable.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

GSoC Work on KDE and GNOME, Epiphany Version Numbers

  • Week 4, Titler Tool and MLT – GSoC ’19

    It’s already been a month now, and this week – it hasn’t been the most exciting one. Mostly meddling with MLT, going through pages of documentation, compiling MLT and getting used to the MLT codebase. With the last week, I concluded with the rendering library part and now this week, I began writing a new producer in MLT for QML which will be rendered using the renderering library. So I went through a lot of MLT documentation, and it being a relatively new field for me, here is what I’ve gathered so far: At its core, MLT employs the basic producer-consumer concept. A producer produces data (here, frame objects) and a consumer consumes frames – as simple as that.

  • [Older] The Journey Begins | Google Summer of Code

    Google Summer of Code (GSoC) is a global program focused on bringing more student developers into open source software development. Students work with an open source organization on a 3 month programming project during their break from school.

  • Making the 'httpsrc' plugin asynchronous | GSoC 2019

    GStreamer plugins are the building units of any GStreamer application. The plugins can be linked and arranged in a pipeline. This pipeline defines the flow of the data. 'souphttpsrc', aka HTTP source is a plugin which reads data from a remote location specified by a URI and the supported protocols are 'http', 'https'. This plugin is written in C. 'rshttpsrc' is the Rust version of the above said plugin.

  • Michael Catanzaro: On Version Numbers

    I’m afraid 3.33.4 will arrive long before we make it to 3.33.3-333, so this is probably the last cool version number Epiphany will ever have. I might be guilty of using an empty commit to claim the -33 commit.

Proprietary Headaches: Microsoft, Daimler and Apple

  • 'The Books Will Stop Working': How The Microsoft Store Is Retiring Its Books Category

    The process of deleting swathes of ebooks from Microsoft Edges everywhere comes with another hidden cost, the deletion of any highlighting or annotations made by the ebooks' readers over the years. Microsoft addresses this, offering an additional credit for each annotated book deleted. "Mark-ups and annotations made in books acquired from Microsoft Store will be available until early July 2019 when your books are removed from Microsoft Edge," their site FAQ explains. "If you have made mark-ups or annotations in any of your acquired books prior to April 2, 2019, you'll receive an additional $25 credit to your Microsoft account at the same time refunds are processed."

  • Daimler ordered to recall thousands of Mercedes in Germany over emissions cheating — report
                       
                         

    Germany's auto industry regulator, KBA, has ordered carmaker Daimler to expand its recall program to retrofit vehicles illegally fitted with emissions-cheating software, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Saturday.  

    •                  
  • Daimler to recall 60,000 Mercedes diesels in Germany over emissions
                       
                         

    Daimler must recall 60,000 Mercedes diesel cars in Germany after regulators found that they were fitted with software aimed at distorting emissions tests, the Transportation Ministry said on Saturday.  

                         

    The model affected is the Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 produced between 2012 and 2015.  

    •                  
  • Daimler Must Recall 60,000 Mercedes Cars for Emissions Breach
                       
                         

    Daimler has already recalled 3 million vehicles that are producing excess emissions from their diesel engines. The German news outlet, Bild am Sonntag, first reported the recall on Saturday and noted that the German regulatory authorities were expanding their investigation.  

                         

    Suspicions were raised when Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI cars produced between 2012 and 2015, only met emission limits when certain functions within the car's software were activated. The emissions scandal has tarnished many major automakers.  

    •                  
  • Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple
                       
                         

    Ive has been an indispensable leader at Apple and the chief guide of the company's aesthetic vision. His role took on even greater importance after Apple cofounder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Apple will not immediately appoint a new chief design officer. Instead, Alan Dye, who leads Apple’s user interface team, and Evans Hankey, head of industrial design, will report directly to Apple’s chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, according to the Financial Times.  

    •                  
  • Jony Ive is leaving Apple — here are his most iconic creations, which helped lead Apple from almost certain doom to total dominance
                       
                         

    It can't be overstated just how influential Ive was, and is, at Apple: "He has more operational power than anyone else at Apple except me," Steve Jobs once said of Ive.  

    •                  
  • Jony Ive is leaving Apple after 27 years
                       
                         

    Ive won't be cutting ties with Apple altogether, mind, and the company even headed its press release with the news that it'd be a client of LoveFrom. Which basically means Ive can charge what he likes, now they've committed: ker-ching.  

    •                  
  • Jony Ive leaving Apple after nearly 30 years to start new design firm
                       
                         

    Apple’s chief design officer Jonathan Ive will depart the company later this year, bringing an end to a tenure spent crafting some of technology’s most influential products, including the iPhone. Ive, who has led Apple’s design team since 1996, is leaving “to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.” The company is called LoveFrom, and Ive will be joined by famed designer Marc Newson on the new venture. Despite stepping down from his executive position, Ive and Apple both claim he will still work “on a range of projects with Apple.”

