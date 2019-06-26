EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
The European Commission has unconditionally approved IBM's $34 billion takeover of open-source software maker Red Hat.
In a statement, the European Commission said that following an investigation, it concluded that the proposed deal "would raise no competition concerns".
Since IBM doesn't stand among the top two companies in the cloud computing market, and isn't dominant in any sector in which Red Hat is also present, there was no reason for regulators to believe that the merger would raise competition concerns.
"During its investigation, the Commission assessed the impact of the proposed transaction on the markets for middleware and system infrastructure software, where the activities of IBM and Red Hat overlap," the Commission said in its statement.
