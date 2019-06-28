Security: OpenPGP, Huawei, Unchanged Passwords and BGP Filters Community Impact of OpenPGP Certificate Flooding I wrote yesterday about a recent OpenPGP certificate flooding attack, what I think it means for the ecosystem, and how it impacted me. This is a brief followup, trying to zoom out a bit and think about why it affected me emotionally the way that it did. One of the reasons this situation makes me sad is not just that it's more breakage that needs cleaning up, or even that my personal identity certificate was on the receiving end. It's that it has impacted (and will continue impacting at least in the short term) many different people -- friends and colleagues -- who I know and care about. It's not just that they may be the next targets of such a flooding attack if we don't fix things, although that's certainly possible. What gets me is that they were affected because they know me and communicate with me. They had my certificate in their keyring, or in some mutually-maintained system, and as a result of what we know to be good practice -- regular keyring refresh -- they got burned. Of course, they didn't get actually, physically burned. But from several conversations i've had over the last 24 hours, i know personally at least a half-dozen different people who i personally know have lost hours of work, being stymied by the failing tools, some of that time spent confused and anxious and frustrated. Some of them thought they might have lost access to their encrypted e-mail messages entirely. Others were struggling to wrestle a suddenly non-responsive machine back into order. These are all good people doing other interesting work that I want to succeed, and I can't give them those hours back, or relieve them of that stress retroactively.

Nokia disowns CTO's comments about Huawei's 'sloppy' 5G kit The firm's chief technology officer Marcus Weldon warned: "That means being wary of adding Chinese vendors into network infrastructure, as long as these security vulnerabilities are either provably there or likely to be there based on past practices." Wheldon, referring to recent research from Finite State which saw it uncover back doors in more than 55 per cent of Huawei devices, added: "We read those reports and we think okay, we're doing a much better job than they are.

Nokia distances itself from boss's warning over Huawei 5G kit In the UK, Huawei equipment has been subject to close scrutiny by a unit staffed by GCHQ. It has produced reports severely critical of the security of some software, although it has not found backdoors in the firm's products.

An IoT worm Silex, developed by a 14 year old resulted in malware attack and taking down 2000 devices Larry Cashdollar, an Akamai researcher, the first one to spot the malware, told ZDNet in a statement, “It’s using known default credentials for IoT devices to log in and kill the system.”

Huawei Gets ‘Green Signal’ From Trump To Resume Trade In US The possibly lifiting of the ban doesn’t come as a surprise. Last month, President Trump gave an unsatisfactory explanation of the Huawei ban and hinted that it could end soon. Huawei is currently on 90-day temporary license in the US which was issued immediately after the ban was announced.

Trump Says He’ll Allow China’s Huawei to Buy From U.S. Suppliers President Donald Trump said he’ll allow Huawei Technologies Co. to buy products from U.S. suppliers, in a concession to China after talks with the country’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday. “U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” Trump said at a news conference following the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. “We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it.” The Commerce Department last month moved to blacklist Huawei, cutting it off from U.S. suppliers, though many companies have managed to skirt the restrictions. Trump met with Xi on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and agreed to pause the trade war between their countries.

The Infrastructure Mess Causing Countless Internet Outages The patchwork problem was on full display with the Cloudflare incident this week. Pennsylvania steel company Allegheny Technologies uses two internet providers for connectivity. It received accidental, inaccurate routing information from one provider, a small Midwest ISP, and unintentionally passed it on to its other provider, Verizon. The smaller ISP started the routing error, but Verizon—an internet backbone behemoth with massive resources—also had not implemented the BGP filters and authentication checks that would have caught the mistake. Without these protections in place, Verizon's other customers worldwide, including Cloudflare, experienced outages and failures. Verizon did not return a request for comment about the incident.