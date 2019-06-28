BSD: FreeBSD 11.3 RC3 and NetBSD on Old Computers
FreeBSD 11.3-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.3-RC3 amd64 GENERIC o 11.3-RC3 i386 GENERIC o 11.3-RC3 powerpc GENERIC o 11.3-RC3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.3-RC3 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.3-RC3 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.3-RC3 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.3-RC3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.3-RC3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.3-RC3 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.3-RC3 armv6 RPI-B o 11.3-RC3 armv6 RPI2 o 11.3-RC3 armv6 PANDABOARD o 11.3-RC3 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.3-RC3 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.3" branch. A summary of changes since 11.3-RC2 includes: o Regression fix in mountd(8) (PR 238725) o Regression fix in NAT64LSN. A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.3 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.3R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-RC3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-07d990eaeb497323d ap-south-1 region: ami-001b7b067fd8e781d eu-west-3 region: ami-01052697e06e3a45e eu-west-2 region: ami-0cfee448feeb2a851 eu-west-1 region: ami-0ce7400d6a08a9862 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0b16c2014116bd358 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0818328d0efcec703 sa-east-1 region: ami-077fc22d100770c52 ca-central-1 region: ami-0c414f2c140fd13cb ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0f5fe631ff1d2578a ap-southeast-2 region: ami-06bf072735d282208 eu-central-1 region: ami-0a1cbb609ac331456 us-east-1 region: ami-05a73406ad7ece248 us-east-2 region: ami-0a21294420f709f19 us-west-1 region: ami-0bb877ce5c712ad4f us-west-2 region: ami-0a231251af9d35604 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-RC3 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-RC3 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
Cameron Kaiser: And now for something completely different: NetBSD on the last G4 Mac mini (and making the kernel power failure proof)
I'm a big fan of NetBSD. I've run it since 2000 on a Mac IIci (of course it's still running it) and I ran it for several years on a Power Mac 7300 with a G3 card which was the second incarnation of the Floodgap gopher server. Today I also still run it on a MIPS-based Cobalt RaQ 2 and an HP Jornada 690. I think NetBSD is a better match for smaller or underpowered systems than current-day Linux, and is fairly easy to harden and keep secure even though none of these systems are exposed to the outside world.
