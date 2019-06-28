Rugged Coffee Lake system has PoE and optional Nvidia GTX graphics
Axiomtek’s Linux-friendly, AI-focused “eBOX671-521-FL” computer offers an 8th Gen Coffee Lake, up to 64GB DDR4, and an MXM 3.1 slot for Nvidia GTX graphics. Also onboard: 6x GbE ports, 4x of which support PoE.
The fanless, rugged eBOX671-521-FL has a lot in common with the Intel 6th or 7th Gen Core based eBOX671-517-FL industrial NVR computer that Axiomtek launched earlier this month, but with a few big differences. There aren’t as many GbE and PoE-enabled GbE ports and only half the amount of mini-PCIe slots, but you get a faster 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” CPU and can load up to twice the RAM at 64GB DDR4. This should help get the most out of the Nvidia GTX1030 or GTX1050 graphics module supported by an optional MXM 3.1 Type A slot. Dual DisplayPorts are dedicated to the GTX module.
