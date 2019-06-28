Slimbook & Kubuntu - Combat Report 9
My overall impression of the Slimbook and its Kubuntu Beaver operating system remains unchanged. I'm rather happy with my choice. That said, there are some glaring bugs and rather annoying niggles that should be fixed. It's the kind of things that can really ruin the experience and harm the user's loyalty long-term. Not being able to print (which usually happens when you DO need to), or having your phone connectivity not work are exactly the problems that block the adoption of Linux among ordinary folks. No one wants to put up with system errors, especially when other operating systems out there offer a more streamlined experience.
I'm not saying Windows is flawless, but in general, I have fewer problems with my production Windows machines than with my Linux ones. Small things. But important things. Plasma is constantly getting better, but some of the improvements do need to trickle back into the LTS release, because having good features for five years is awesome, but having long-term bugs is dreadful. That would be all from yours humbly this time. Stay tuned for future chapters in this neverending adventure.
