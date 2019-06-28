Programming Leftovers
-
Bash Error Handling
There are no try … catch blocks in bash for exception and error handling to say. So, how do you even start to handle errors in a way that none will escape and wreak havoc in the background hidden by silent a foreground that only appears okay.
Finally, there is a definitive guide for bash error handling. I have outlined the foundation needed to handle any error in bash.
-
PyCharm Debugger Tutorial
If you are a new python user and are looking for an environment specifically for Python development, integration, and debugging, PyCharm IDE can be best suited. It is available for all major operating systems, with a commercial and freemium license along with free community edition to start with.
-
Data science computation hara-kiri
Beautiful algorithm, great results, all looks fine and seems to work, but… problem. It takes forever. We all have been through this. You may think: “it is only a proof-of-concept”. Or you may think, efficiency-wise, “python should not be used in the first place”. Well. Actually, it isn’t that bad if you know what methods you should use or rather which ones you shouldn’t.
-
ListenData: Importing Data into Python
This tutorial explains various methods to read data into Python. Data can be in any of the popular formats - CSV, TXT, XLS/XLSX (Excel), sas7bdat (SAS), Stata, Rdata (R) etc. Loading data in python environment is the most initial step of analyzing data.
-
How to read CSV file with pandas
This tutorial explains how to read a CSV file in python using read_csv function of pandas package. Without use of read_csv function, it is not straightforward to import CSV file with python object-oriented programming. Pandas is an awesome powerful python package for data manipulation and supports various functions to load and import data from various formats. Here we are covering how to deal with common issues in importing CSV file.
-
Return the highest volume of traffic during peak hour
In this article, we are going to create a function which will return a list of tuples that consist of a particular hour and the highest traffic volume for that particular hour. The stat has been taken every 10 minutes in each hour. For example, at 4.00pm the total numbers of traffics that pass through a junction for every 10 minutes are as follows: [23, 22, 45, 66, 54, 33]. The traffic volume measurement in this example will begin at 4.00pm and end at 8.00pm. Below is the solution to this problem.
-
In Rust we trust: Brave smashes speed limit after rewriting ad-block engine in super-lang
Software engineers working on the Brave browser have rewritten the browser's ad blocking engine in Rust and seen massive speed increases as a result.
In a blog post on Wednesday, Brave Software performance researcher Andrius Aucinas and chief scientist Ben Livshits said that rewriting Brave's built-in ad blocker in Mozilla-spawned Rust resulted in an average 69x improvement in the amount of time required to process web requests.
The previous iteration of its ad blocking engine was already optimized C++. The speed up was mainly due to algorithmic changes with the added bonus of Rust's low overhead and memory safety.
Rust, a next-gen C/C++-like systems language designed to be fast, safe, and secure, recently celebrated four years in official release and, for each of those years, it has been the most loved programming language in Stack Overflow's annual developer survey.
-
