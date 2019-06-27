5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux
Lots of Linux users don’t know it, but the Grub2 bootloader can be customized. Just like every other aspect of the Linux platform, there are dozens of themes to look through, which means there’s something for everyone!
In this list, we’ll go over some of the best Grub2 bootloader themes you can get your hands on. Here are the 5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 717 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago