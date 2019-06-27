Language Selection

5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux

GNU
Linux

Lots of Linux users don’t know it, but the Grub2 bootloader can be customized. Just like every other aspect of the Linux platform, there are dozens of themes to look through, which means there’s something for everyone!

In this list, we’ll go over some of the best Grub2 bootloader themes you can get your hands on. Here are the 5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux.

