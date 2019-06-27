Games Leftovers
Your weekend look at what good stuff is currently on sale
Another week is behind us, let's take a look at some seriously good deals that are going on right now across different stores.
Oaths, coalitions and betrayal — some thoughts on Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS was released in its all-caps glory about a month ago and saw a same-day Linux release thanks to porters Feral Interactive. The action this time around is centered in China during its fractious Three Kingdoms period of history that saw the end of the Han dynasty and warlords and coalitions battle it out for supremacy. More specifically, this Total War title also takes inspiration from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel and its larger-than-life heroes and villains. Developer Creative Assembly has put in plenty of time and effort to capture the feeling of both novel and the historical conflict.
Supraland 2, a sequel to the highly rated first-person metroidvania is crowdfunding and coming to Linux
While the original Supraland isn't on Linux (yet), Supraland 2 is coming and it's currently crowdfunding to make a bigger sequel to the very highly rated first-person metroidvania.
The campaign doesn't really give the best idea of the actual gameplay, as it seems it's largely assuming you already know the first game. It's basically a big play area, full of puzzles, things to combat and this is going to be more of the same with a brand new area and improved combat.
