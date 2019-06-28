Android Leftovers
Android Auto update starts to roll out, UK user gets dark mode and more
Get Android Q’s Focus Mode On Any Android Phone Now: Here’s How
Get Android Q's 'Digital Wellbeing' Features Now With This App
Android is changing as Google releases huge new upgrade
Google appears to have leveraged Android dominance-India watchdog
Google working on ‘Fast Share,’ Android Beam replacement and AirDrop competitor [Gallery]
Google's potential Android replacement, Fuchsia, now has a developer site
Google reduced ability of device manufacturers to use Android alternatives: Competition Commission of India
5 Android apps you shouldn’t miss this week! – Android Apps Weekly
HTC U12+ gets the Android Pie update in Taiwan
Android Messages may get Snapchat-like AR effects
Lubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo - Casus vitae
Lubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo feels ... raw. Unfinished. Half-baked. It has some perfectly decent functionality, like networking, media and phone support, but then it also comes with rudimentary package management, a jumbled arsenal of programs, a desktop that is too difficult to manage and tame, plus identity crisis. The truly redeeming factors are performance and battery life. This is a promise, and one well kept, and indeed, if there's one reason (or rather two reasons) to sample Lubuntu, there you have it. I struggled with the overall purpose, though. As impressive as the speed and lightness are, they are only small improvements over what Plasma offers. But then, Plasma is much easier to customize and tweak, it offers a coherent, consistent experience, and it feels modern and relevant. With Lubuntu, I had no connection, and using the distro felt like a chore. I had to fight the weird defaults to try to create an efficient setup, and I wasn't able to do achieve that. So I always go back to the question of investment versus benefit. Lubuntu feels too pricey for what it gives. For example, MX Linux delivers wonderfully on my eeePC, and it's quite simple to handle. With Lubuntu, there needs to be more order, more consistency in how it works. At the moment, it's just a collection of ideas mashed together. While perfectly functional, it's not really fun. 6/10. You should test, especially if you have old hardware.
Games Leftovers
5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux
Lots of Linux users don’t know it, but the Grub2 bootloader can be customized. Just like every other aspect of the Linux platform, there are dozens of themes to look through, which means there’s something for everyone! In this list, we’ll go over some of the best Grub2 bootloader themes you can get your hands on. Here are the 5 best Grub2 bootloader themes to use on Linux.
4 best USB imaging apps to use on Linux
There are a lot of excellent USB imaging apps for the Linux platform, and that’s great because the concept of choice is one of the fundamentals of Linux. However, some would argue that there are so many USB imaging tools available that beginner Linux users may not know what application to use. So, in this list, we’re going to go over some of the best USB imaging applications to use on Linux.
