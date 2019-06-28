Lubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo - Casus vitae Lubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo feels ... raw. Unfinished. Half-baked. It has some perfectly decent functionality, like networking, media and phone support, but then it also comes with rudimentary package management, a jumbled arsenal of programs, a desktop that is too difficult to manage and tame, plus identity crisis. The truly redeeming factors are performance and battery life. This is a promise, and one well kept, and indeed, if there's one reason (or rather two reasons) to sample Lubuntu, there you have it. I struggled with the overall purpose, though. As impressive as the speed and lightness are, they are only small improvements over what Plasma offers. But then, Plasma is much easier to customize and tweak, it offers a coherent, consistent experience, and it feels modern and relevant. With Lubuntu, I had no connection, and using the distro felt like a chore. I had to fight the weird defaults to try to create an efficient setup, and I wasn't able to do achieve that. So I always go back to the question of investment versus benefit. Lubuntu feels too pricey for what it gives. For example, MX Linux delivers wonderfully on my eeePC, and it's quite simple to handle. With Lubuntu, there needs to be more order, more consistency in how it works. At the moment, it's just a collection of ideas mashed together. While perfectly functional, it's not really fun. 6/10. You should test, especially if you have old hardware.

Games Leftovers Your weekend look at what good stuff is currently on sale Another week is behind us, let's take a look at some seriously good deals that are going on right now across different stores.

Oaths, coalitions and betrayal — some thoughts on Total War: THREE KINGDOMS Total War: THREE KINGDOMS was released in its all-caps glory about a month ago and saw a same-day Linux release thanks to porters Feral Interactive. The action this time around is centered in China during its fractious Three Kingdoms period of history that saw the end of the Han dynasty and warlords and coalitions battle it out for supremacy. More specifically, this Total War title also takes inspiration from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel and its larger-than-life heroes and villains. Developer Creative Assembly has put in plenty of time and effort to capture the feeling of both novel and the historical conflict.

Supraland 2, a sequel to the highly rated first-person metroidvania is crowdfunding and coming to Linux While the original Supraland isn't on Linux (yet), Supraland 2 is coming and it's currently crowdfunding to make a bigger sequel to the very highly rated first-person metroidvania. The campaign doesn't really give the best idea of the actual gameplay, as it seems it's largely assuming you already know the first game. It's basically a big play area, full of puzzles, things to combat and this is going to be more of the same with a brand new area and improved combat.