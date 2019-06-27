Programming Leftovers
Fedora 30 : The Pythonic tool.
The tutorial for today is about Pythonic tool.
Named Pythonic is a graphical programming tool that makes it easy for users to create Python applications using ready-made function modules.
This tool providing the consistent features and characteristics of a trading bot with just a few clicks.
The Pythonic tool is currently available in four languages: English, German, Spanish, and Chinese.
The tool comes with basic functions such as a scheduler, if-branches, connectivity, and logging functions are available out of the box and can be parameterized using a corresponding GUI.
Each graphical element is functionally processed individually.
The base idea is: A unique graphical input mask to carry out the
Changelog podcast: me, double-dipping
I had a great conversation with Jerod Santo on the Changelog podcast: The Changelog 351: Maintainer spotlight! Ned Batchelder. We talked about Open edX, and coverage.py, and maintaining open source software.
DocKnot 3.00
This package started as only a documentation generator, but my goal for some time has been to gather together all of the tools and random scripts I use to maintain my web site and free software releases. This release does a bunch of internal restructuring to make it easier to add new commands, and then starts that process by adding a docknot dist command. This performs some (although not all) of the actions I currently use my release script for, and provides a platform for ensuring that the full package test suite is run as part of generating a distribution tarball.
Python Data Structures
This post explains the data structures used in Python. It is essential to understand the data structures in a programming language. In python, there are many data structures available.
EuroPython 2019: Social event tickets available
After the keynotes and talks on Thursday, July 11th, we’ve organized a social event at the workshop venue, the FHNW Muttenz. Starting at 19:00 CEST, you can join us for an evening party with finger food, drinks and music.
EuroPython 2019: SIM cards for attendees
Switzerland is often not included in European cell provider’s roaming packages and also not covered by the EU roaming regulation, so you can potentially incur significant charges when going online with your mobile or notebook.
Dependencies between Python Standard Library modules
Glyph’s post about a “kernel python” from the 13th based on Amber’s presentation at PyCon made me start thinking about how minimal standard library could really be. Christian had previously started by nibbling around the edges, considering which modules are not frequently used, and could be removed. I started thinking about a more extreme change, of leaving in only enough code to successfully download and install other packages. The ensurepip module seemed like a necessary component for that, so I looked at its dependencies, with an eye to cutting everything else.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxxiv) stackoverflow python report
