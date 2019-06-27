Language Selection

Sunday 30th of June 2019 02:31:40 PM
News
  • Fedora 30 : The Pythonic tool.

    The tutorial for today is about Pythonic tool. Named Pythonic is a graphical programming tool that makes it easy for users to create Python applications using ready-made function modules. This tool providing the consistent features and characteristics of a trading bot with just a few clicks. The Pythonic tool is currently available in four languages: English, German, Spanish, and Chinese. The tool comes with basic functions such as a scheduler, if-branches, connectivity, and logging functions are available out of the box and can be parameterized using a corresponding GUI. Each graphical element is functionally processed individually. The base idea is: A unique graphical input mask to carry out the

  • Changelog podcast: me, double-dipping

    I had a great conversation with Jerod Santo on the Changelog podcast: The Changelog 351: Maintainer spotlight! Ned Batchelder. We talked about Open edX, and coverage.py, and maintaining open source software.

  • DocKnot 3.00

    This package started as only a documentation generator, but my goal for some time has been to gather together all of the tools and random scripts I use to maintain my web site and free software releases. This release does a bunch of internal restructuring to make it easier to add new commands, and then starts that process by adding a docknot dist command. This performs some (although not all) of the actions I currently use my release script for, and provides a platform for ensuring that the full package test suite is run as part of generating a distribution tarball.

  • Python Data Structures

    This post explains the data structures used in Python. It is essential to understand the data structures in a programming language. In python, there are many data structures available.

  • EuroPython 2019: Social event tickets available

    After the keynotes and talks on Thursday, July 11th, we’ve organized a social event at the workshop venue, the FHNW Muttenz. Starting at 19:00 CEST, you can join us for an evening party with finger food, drinks and music.

  • EuroPython 2019: SIM cards for attendees

    Switzerland is often not included in European cell provider’s roaming packages and also not covered by the EU roaming regulation, so you can potentially incur significant charges when going online with your mobile or notebook.

  • Dependencies between Python Standard Library modules

    Glyph’s post about a “kernel python” from the 13th based on Amber’s presentation at PyCon made me start thinking about how minimal standard library could really be. Christian had previously started by nibbling around the edges, considering which modules are not frequently used, and could be removed. I started thinking about a more extreme change, of leaving in only enough code to successfully download and install other packages. The ensurepip module seemed like a necessary component for that, so I looked at its dependencies, with an eye to cutting everything else.

  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxxiv) stackoverflow python report

KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 77

We’re up to week 77 in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! This week’s report encompasses the latter half of the Usability & Productivity sprint. Quite a lot of great work got done, and two features I’m particularly excited about are in progress with patches submitted and under review: image annotation support in Spectacle, and customizable sort ordering for wallpaper slideshows. Read more

Android Leftovers

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

Released two years ago, on July 26th, 2017, the OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 operating system was the third maintenance update to the openSUSE Leap 42 series, which is also the last to be based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 operating system series. openSUSE Leap 42.3 was based on the packages from SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 3 and was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series. It was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE and SUSE projects decided to give users more time to upgrade to the major openSUSE Leap 15 series. Read more

