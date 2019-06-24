Latest Openwashing
-
Salesforce open sources research to advance state of the art in AI for common sense reasoning [Ed: Openwashing by proprietary software giants. How fashionable. The open source 'movement' lets them pretend to respect users whilst actually attacking them. They just tick some box.]
-
Energy sector gets first open-source, tailor-made blockchain [Ed: Hype wave + openwashing when greenwashing of energy companies ain't sufficient]
A public enterprise grade energy blockchain has powered up with the promise to accelerate a low-carbon, distributed electricity future. For the first time, energy sector companies are hosting validator nodes on a decentralized network as they seek to adapt to a more digitalized and decentralized energy system.
-
Visa modernises B2B global payments through open source blockchain [Ed: Same for banks]
-
Securitize DS Token Protocol goes Open Source[Ed: It's a bloody protocol. This is not "Open Source" but more like API, i.e. dependency on something opaque and centralised]
The security token issuance platform, Securitize raised eyebrows amongst the cryptocommunity this week after releasing its DS Token code to the public. The move goes along with the crypto sectors long-held stance of open-source projects. Now, programmers from across the globe have a chance to test and advance the platform’s core coding.
-
How SNIA is using Open Source to speed up storage standards
Developing a storage standard has always been a long, arduous and contentious process. It is the same for most standards.
However, with the speed that technology is changing, that approach is no longer sustainable, and not just for storage. To understand what change means for the storage industry, Enterprise Times talked with Richelle Ahlvers.
Ahlvers is a board member at the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA). She is also the Chair of the Scalable Storage Management Technical Workgroup. That workgroup is responsible for the Swordfish Storage Management API. Already providing support for block and file storage, it will release support for object storage soon.
[...]
Another example that Ahlvers gave is the SNIA work on the CDMI (Cloud Data Management Interface). That spec is now entirely in Open Source. All the bug fixes and changes are done through the Open Source community which, Ahlvers says, makes it faster.
-
Norigin Media open-sources part of TV app technology [Ed: "Part of" means openwashing, i.e. they get to call it 'open' even though it is proprietary]
TV technology outfit Norigin Media has open-sourced parts of its technology framework for building TV apps in an initiative the company said was aimed at increasing the quality of software across the streaming industry, and encouraging broadcasters to work together by reusing common code.
-
Norigin Media open sources parts of TV App framework
-
Norigin Media open sources TV App framework [Ed: Misleading. Only part was "opened". It's openwashing.]
-
Open Source: the secret sauce to business success [Ed: Why is it that Microsoft employees now become 'journalists' who write about FOSS (when the employer attacks FOSS)?]
Software is at the heart of the digital revolution and, ultimately, it is what determines the success, agility and competitiveness of businesses looking to succeed in today’s fast paced, digital world.
Open source is changing the way organisations build software, offering a strong and critical foundation for digital transformation, while bringing teams and departments together. As the approach to in-house software development evolves, organisations understand that their success is determined by the way they participate in Open Source Software (OSS). This offers a realm of opportunities that do not just benefit the IT department, but the business at large.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 679 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, EDA, ACEINNA, Arduino and ESP32
CMS: Acquia, Drupal and Top CMS Platforms
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.2-rc7
It's Sunday afternoon _somewhere_ in the world right now. In particular, in the middle of nowhere on a boat. I didn't expect to have any internet this week, and honestly, I haven't had much, and not fast. But enough to keep up with critical pull requests, and enough to push out an rc. But credit for the internet goes to Disk Hohndel and vmware, because I'm mooching off his phone hotspot WiFi to do this. Anyway, It's been _fairly_ calm. Would I have hoped for even calmer with my crappy internet? Sure. But hey, it's a lot smaller than rc6 was and I'm not really complaining. Also: Linux 5.2-rc7 Is Quiet & Released On A Boat Somewhere
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 38 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago