Foundations: Open Mobility Foundation, prpl Foundation, Cloud Native Computing Foundation and OpenChain (LF)
Cities lead the way on open source tools for mobility
The Open Mobility Foundation aims to evolve how cities better manage transportation today and in the future and develop and deploy digital mobility tools.
Open Mobility Foundation seeks to improve transportation with open source tools
This morning, a host of U.S. cities and organizations — including Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami-Dade County, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City DOT, New York City Taxi and Limo Commission, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. — announced their participation in the newly formed Open Mobility Foundation (OMF), a nonprofit coalition that seeks to improve intercity transportation infrastructure with open source software tools. Escooter startup Bird also said it’ll join as a founding member.
GoodFirms Publishes Best Free & Open Source Software for Various Categories [Ed: Probably another marketing firm like Gartner, 'monetising' fake recommendation and lobbying services.]
In this competitive world, running a business is an expensive endeavor, and none of the entrepreneurs can afford to take risks. But by thinking like a small business and taking the critical decisions and getting the things done can be a smart move. Thus, to help in this situation, GoodFirms.co has come up with ten blogs for entrepreneurs. In these blogs, you can find the various free business software that has been briefly introduced along with features to streamline your work and increase productivity.
ADTRAN Expands Participation in prpl Foundation—Open-Source Consortium Enabling the Security and Interoperability of Devices for the IoT and Smart Societies of the Future
ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced it has joined the prpl Foundation—an open-source, community-driven, collaborative non-profit foundation that strives to enable the security and interoperability of embedded devices.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces DiDi as Winner of Top End User Award
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that DiDi, the world's leading multi-modal transportation platform, has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Ant Financial as Gold End User Member
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2019 -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Ant Financial has joined the Foundation as a Gold Member.
CNCF to Expand Scope of SIGs
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation announced at the KubeCon + Cloud Native + Open Source China Summit today that it is expanding the number of special interest groups (SIGs) surrounding Kubernetes, as part of an effort to accelerate development of critical complementary technologies.
Dan Kohn, executive director for the CNCF, says it’s become apparent that the nine members of the technical oversight committee (TOC) for Kubernetes needs to be supported with expertise in specific areas. The first two SIGs to be formed will be focused on security and storage, followed by SIGs addressing network traffic, observability, governance, application delivery, core and applied architectures.
[...]
Kohn says as part of this initiative, one of the goals of the CNCF is to entice more developers to contribute to an increasing number of open source projects. Kohn estimates that well more than half the developers who leverage open source software don’t contribute to any project. Many of those developers are already creating forks to open source code every time they patch open source software on their own. Every time that software is updated—otherwise known as carrying your own patch—those developers have to reconstruct that patch. That issue would go away if the developers contributed their patches to the open source project, which would then ensure the issue is addressed as part of the life cycle of the project, he notes.
Wind River Becomes First to Achieve OpenChain 2.0 Conformance
Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for critical infrastructure, today announced that it is certified on OpenChain version 2.0. It was also the first company to become OpenChain conformant.
Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the OpenChain Project aims to build trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. By working through the OpenChain Specification conformance process and curriculum, open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for all participants in the software supply chain.
