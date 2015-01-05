GNUnet 0.11.5 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.11.5.
This is a bugfix release for 0.11.4, mostly fixing a few minor bugs and improving performance, in particular for identity management with a large number of egos. In the wake of this release, we also launched the REST API documentation. In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny (about 200 peers) and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.11.5 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.
