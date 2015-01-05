Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 1st of July 2019 12:05:15 AM

Filed under

IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering has published an article on company contributions to community open source projects authored by partners in the LIM-IT project.

"On Company Contributions to Community OSS Projects" reports an investigation of how practitioners working for businesses interact with eight community OSS projects of various sizes in diverse domains, including cloud computing and the internet of things. The article also investigates why contributors working for companies use particular ways of working to achieve the strategic aims of the businesses that commission their work.

Through analysis of interviews with practitioners, the article provides insights into how individuals working on behalf of companies can and do interact with projects, and the motivations for their actions arising from business and technical pressures. Factors influencing contributor work practices can be complex and are often dynamic and include considerations such as company and project structure, as well as technical concerns and business strategies.

For example, interviewees reported the value of using mailing list questions to send signals to multiple audiences, including the core developers and their own clients. Other interviewees described the challenges of delivering business products and services that depend on software from the OSS projects investigated, and how those challenges can motivate approaches to the company's software development process that may involve additional work in the short term, but are expected to bring long-term benefits to the business.