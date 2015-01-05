Language Selection

Publication of Research on Company Contributions to OSS Projects

IEEE Transactions on Software Engineering has published an article on company contributions to community open source projects authored by partners in the LIM-IT project.

"On Company Contributions to Community OSS Projects" reports an investigation of how practitioners working for businesses interact with eight community OSS projects of various sizes in diverse domains, including cloud computing and the internet of things. The article also investigates why contributors working for companies use particular ways of working to achieve the strategic aims of the businesses that commission their work.

Through analysis of interviews with practitioners, the article provides insights into how individuals working on behalf of companies can and do interact with projects, and the motivations for their actions arising from business and technical pressures. Factors influencing contributor work practices can be complex and are often dynamic and include considerations such as company and project structure, as well as technical concerns and business strategies.

For example, interviewees reported the value of using mailing list questions to send signals to multiple audiences, including the core developers and their own clients. Other interviewees described the challenges of delivering business products and services that depend on software from the OSS projects investigated, and how those challenges can motivate approaches to the company's software development process that may involve additional work in the short term, but are expected to bring long-term benefits to the business.

Debian LTS and Sparky

  • Sylvain Beucler: Debian LTS - June 2019

    Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) project, which extends the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor. In June, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I declared max 30h and got 17h.

  • Chris Lamb: Free software activities in June 2019

    Whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws almost all software is distributed pre-compiled to end users. The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, June 2019

    I was assigned 17 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and worked all those hours this month. I applied a number of security fixes to Linux 3.16, including those for the TCP denial-of-service vulnerabilities. I uploaded the updated package to jessie and issued DLA-1823. I backported the corresponding security update for Linux 4.9 from stretch to jessie and issued DLA-1824.

  • Sparky 5.8 RC2 ARMHF

    New images of Sparky 5.8 RC2 for RaspberryPi are ready to go. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.

  • Sparky news 2019/06

    The 6th monthly report of 2019 of the Sparky project: • Sparky 5.8 RC based on Debian testing Buster has been released • Linux kernel updated up to version 5.1.15 & 5.2-rc7 • added to repos: Baka-MPlayer, Atom editor • preparations to next Sparky stable 5 “Nibiru” are on the way • Sparky 5.8 RC2 ARMHF for RaspberryPi is out and ready for testing

Security: VLC, Threats, FUD and More

Cinnamon 4.2.0 Packs Plenty of Bug Fixes, But Nothing Particularly Exciting

A new version of the Cinnamon desktop is tagged for release, but Linux Mint fans who favour major changes won’t be too excited by this update. Cinnamon 4.2.0 is squarely a bug fix release that does not bring any shiny new things to the fore. Instead, the update focuses on improving the features and functions that are already present in the popular desktop environment. Such updates may be short on excitement, but they’re always big on fit and finish. Among the many bug fixes and resolved issues shipping as part of Cinnamon 4.2.0 is a patch that allows auto-hidden desktop panels to ‘peek’ in to view for 1.5 seconds when highlighted or selected in the panel or applet settings. Other changes include window animation tweaks, layout adjustments, and the addition of tooltips to the workspace switcher applet. Read more

