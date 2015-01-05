BSD: NetBSD Google Summer of Code and How to Configure FreeNAS
Porting Wine to amd64 on NetBSD, first evaluation report
This report was written by Naveen Narayanan as part of Google Summer of Code 2019.
I have been working on porting Wine to amd64 on NetBSD as a GSoC 2019 project. Wine is a compatibility layer which allows running Microsoft Windows applications on POSIX-complaint operating systems. This report provides an overview of the progress of the project during the first coding period.
NetBSD Is Seeing Better Wine Support Thanks To Google Summer of Code
One of the interesting Google Summer of Code projects on the BSD front this year is porting Wine to run on AMD64 (x86_64) under NetBSD.
NetBSD has been running Wine to some extent on i386 but this effort has been about getting a Wine 64-bit port running nicely with 32-bit Windows program compatibility.
DIY Open Source NAS: How to Configure FreeNAS
Here are some of the more essential configuration options to get you going with FreeNAS.
