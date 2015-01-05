Programming Leftovers
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Sorbet
Stripe is open sourcing its Ruby type checker in the hopes to help and collaborate with the Ruby community.
-
The V programming language is now open source – is it too good to be true?
Yesterday, a new statically-typed programming language named V was open sourced. It is described as a simple, fast, and compiled language for creating maintainable software. Its creator, Alex Medvednikov, says that it is very similar to Go and is inspired by Oberon, Rust, and Swift.
-
SD Times news digest: V language now open sourced, SmartBear acquires BDD provider Cucumber, and Kaggle integrates into BigQuery
The language is very similar to Go and its domain is very similar to that of Rust, the team explained. It has a ui module that uses native GUI toolkits, allowing developers to build native apps with native controls without the need to embed a browser to develop cross-platform apps quickly, according to the language’s website.
-
Open Source Kotlin Continues to Climb
Kotlin is continuing its "meteoric" rise in the software development world, with recent research providing new insights into its increasing popularity.
-
Azul Systems Announces General Availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0
QCON NYC – Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced the general availability of Zulu Mission Control v7.0. Based on the OpenJDK Mission Control project, Zulu Mission Control is a powerful Java performance management and application profiling tool that works with Azul’s Zing and Zulu JDKs/JVMs and supports both Java SE 8 and 11.
-
A Golden Age for Developers
There’s probably never been a time since the dawn of programming when there has been more opportunity for developers—individuals and teams—to imagine, create and be successful. Developers are able to do a lot more (and do things a lot faster) with more tools, a better development ecosystem and a tighter connection with the rest of the enterprise than was possible even a few years ago.
[...]
A major factor in enabling this approach is the widespread use of open source code. Open source has democratized access to powerful tools and platforms that can greatly accelerate work for any developer. Open source projects are mature, stable and growing, which provides equal access for citizen and enterprise developers alike. The size of your IT operation no longer matters: Developers everywhere can call up on their laptops the same tools that once were available only to web-scale unicorns. It removes limits to a developer’s imagination and the ability to create something new.
Finally, the ever-expanding realm of cloud-native computing is putting incredible resources and computing ability within reach of every developer. Tools such as Kubernetes, which let you create and orchestrate applications in containers that can then be deployed and run in the cloud; serverless technologies; and other new ways of using distributed computing power remove barriers. Where a developer once might have been reluctant to create apps that required high levels of computing power, that’s not the case now with the cloud. What once may have taken access to a Cray supercomputer is now at a developer’s fingertips.
-
RProtoBuf 0.4.14
A new release 0.4.14 of RProtoBuf is arriving at CRAN. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol.
This release contains two very helpful pull requests by Jarod Meng that solidify behaviour in two corner cases of message translation. Jeroen also updated the Windows build settings which will help with the upcoming transition to a new Rtools version.
-
Smart Pointers in Qt Projects
Besides the QObject ownerships there is another, more subtle problem that one should be aware of when injecting objects into the QQmlEngine. When using QtQuick in an application, often there is the need to inject objects into the engine (I will not go into detail here, but for further reading see https://doc.qt.io/qt-5/qtqml-cppintegration-topic.html). The important important fact one should be aware of is that at this point there is a heuristic that decides whether the QML engine and its garbage collector assumes ownership of the injected objects or if the ownership is assumed to be on C++ side (thus managed by you and your smart pointers).
The general rule for the heuristic is named in the QObjectOwnership enum. Here, make sure that you note the difference between QObjects returned via a Q_PROPERTY property and via a call of a Q_INVOKABLE methods. Moreover, note that the description there misses the special case of when an Object has a QObject parent, then also the CppOwnership is assumed. For a detailed discussion of the issues there (which might show you a surprisingly hard to understand stack trace coming from the depths of the QML engine), I suggest reading this blog post.
Summing up the QML part: When you are using a smart pointer, you will hopefully not set any QObject parent (which automatically would have told the QML engine not to take ownership…). Thus, when making the object available in the QML engine, you must be very much aware about the way you are using to put the object into the engine and if needed, you must call the QQmlEngine::setObjectOwnership() static method to mark your objects specifically that they are handled by you (otherwise, bad things will happen).
-
Using the Bash case Statement in Shell Scripting
Learn to use the Bash case statement to conditionally execute commands based on pattern matching, it's different clause terminators and explore examples.
-
Create a Python function to compare the end string
Hello friend, we will start a new Python project in the next chapter but before that let us solve another Python problem first in this article. This is one of the questions in codewars which I have solved today : Given a string and an end string, compare the end string part with the end part of the given string, if they match each other, then return true, otherwise return false. For example, if the given string is “Hello” and the end string is “ello” then the function will return true. If the given string is “World” and the end string is “rld!” the the function will return false.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 559 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian LTS and Sparky
today's howtos
Security: VLC, Threats, FUD and More
Cinnamon 4.2.0 Packs Plenty of Bug Fixes, But Nothing Particularly Exciting
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop is tagged for release, but Linux Mint fans who favour major changes won’t be too excited by this update. Cinnamon 4.2.0 is squarely a bug fix release that does not bring any shiny new things to the fore. Instead, the update focuses on improving the features and functions that are already present in the popular desktop environment. Such updates may be short on excitement, but they’re always big on fit and finish. Among the many bug fixes and resolved issues shipping as part of Cinnamon 4.2.0 is a patch that allows auto-hidden desktop panels to ‘peek’ in to view for 1.5 seconds when highlighted or selected in the panel or applet settings. Other changes include window animation tweaks, layout adjustments, and the addition of tooltips to the workspace switcher applet.
Recent comments
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago