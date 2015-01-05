Debian LTS and Sparky
Sylvain Beucler: Debian LTS - June 2019
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) project, which extends the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
In June, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I declared max 30h and got 17h.
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in June 2019
Whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws almost all software is distributed pre-compiled to end users. The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, June 2019
I was assigned 17 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and worked all those hours this month.
I applied a number of security fixes to Linux 3.16, including those for the TCP denial-of-service vulnerabilities. I uploaded the updated package to jessie and issued DLA-1823.
I backported the corresponding security update for Linux 4.9 from stretch to jessie and issued DLA-1824.
Sparky 5.8 RC2 ARMHF
New images of Sparky 5.8 RC2 for RaspberryPi are ready to go. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.
Sparky news 2019/06
The 6th monthly report of 2019 of the Sparky project:
• Sparky 5.8 RC based on Debian testing Buster has been released
• Linux kernel updated up to version 5.1.15 & 5.2-rc7
• added to repos: Baka-MPlayer, Atom editor
• preparations to next Sparky stable 5 “Nibiru” are on the way
• Sparky 5.8 RC2 ARMHF for RaspberryPi is out and ready for testing
