Moving to GNU/Linux: Chrome OS Breaks Crostini, Upgrading from Windows 7 to Ubuntu and Microsoft Antitrust
-
Latest Chrome OS beta brakes Linux support (Crostini) on multiple devices – here’s what you should know
Chrome OS from Google is widely popular among students and casual PC users due to its simplicity and lightweight nature. You don’t need to bother about maintenance, antivirus or BSOD – just get the work done with the familiar interface of Google Chrome.
[...]
Well, there are some convoluted terminologies regarding the Linux compatibility. In short, Crostini is the unified term used by Google to describe the container based Linux app support layer.
[...]
The root cause is actually hidden underneath this commit, which is responsible to break hardware virtualization support, which results in the disappearance of Crostini (Linux apps) altogether from the affected Chromebooks/Chromeboxes.
The team is discussing the aftereffects of the bug, while internally pushing code commits to fix the disaster. The proper patch is already submitted to the v77 branch, and the Platform version 12239.20.0 of v76 now contains the fix as well.
-
3 easy ways for Windows users to try out Linux
People are talking about Linux more and more in the mainstream these days, and even Windows users are starting to take an interest in the platform. However, trying out a new type of operating system can be scary if you’ve never used it before. Since Linux has a perception of being difficult to install, we’ve compiled a list of 3 easy ways you can try out Linux, while keeping your Microsoft Windows PC intact.
-
Upgrade from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Part 1: Intro
Ubuntu is a free, libre, easy to use, secure, popular desktop operating system capable to replace Windows 7. As many people anticipated, soon Windows 7 will cease away just like XP, and this is the time for them to consider switching to GNU/Linux operating system. This article is the first part of my migration guide to Ubuntu for Windows 7 users anywhere. You will find here intro to Ubuntu and its goodness, its user interface, difference to Windows, and its terminology. I'm trying my best to make every part short and easy enough to understand for everybody. Finally, enjoy Ubuntu!
[...]
Ubuntu is a popular computer operating system developed by Canonical Ltd., that is free and libre, easy to use, modern and complete with worldwide community and commercial support. Its name comes from ancient African word meaning humanity to others. Ubuntu is capable to replace Windows or macOS in everybody's computing life. Ubuntu first released in 2004 as version 4.10 and reached version 18.04 in 2018. Everybody can obtain Ubuntu gratis at its website www.ubuntu.com.
-
5 Lessons From Microsoft’s Antitrust Woes, by People Who Lived It
Interviews with several of the people at the center of the government’s case against the company, as well as antitrust experts, suggest that tech executives will need to be careful and flexible in navigating their turn in the cross hairs.
Here are five lessons that today’s executives might want to take away from the Microsoft experience, according to the people who lived through it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 732 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian LTS and Sparky
today's howtos
Security: VLC, Threats, FUD and More
Cinnamon 4.2.0 Packs Plenty of Bug Fixes, But Nothing Particularly Exciting
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop is tagged for release, but Linux Mint fans who favour major changes won’t be too excited by this update. Cinnamon 4.2.0 is squarely a bug fix release that does not bring any shiny new things to the fore. Instead, the update focuses on improving the features and functions that are already present in the popular desktop environment. Such updates may be short on excitement, but they’re always big on fit and finish. Among the many bug fixes and resolved issues shipping as part of Cinnamon 4.2.0 is a patch that allows auto-hidden desktop panels to ‘peek’ in to view for 1.5 seconds when highlighted or selected in the panel or applet settings. Other changes include window animation tweaks, layout adjustments, and the addition of tooltips to the workspace switcher applet.
Recent comments
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago