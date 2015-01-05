today's leftovers
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
There have been Linux reports of problems pertaining to "8254 Clock Gating" going back a while but more so recently. This problem is some newer Intel Skylake~Apollolake derived systems particularly with Intel SoCs where certain systems ship with the 8254 PIT to be gated via a special register and up until now that has caused Linux to fail to boot.
Vulkan 1.1.113 Brings Two More Extensions
It's been just one week since the release of Vulkan 1.1.112 but it's now been succeeded by Vulkan 1.1.113 and two new extensions are in tow.
Vulkan 1.1.113 comes with its usual assortment of specification corrections and clarifications to the massive Vulkan API. Additionally, Vulkan 1.1.113 has two new extensions for EXT_texel_buffer_alignment and EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation.
Introducing PyOxidizer, an open source utility for producing standalone Python applications, written in Rust
On Monday, Gregory Szorc, a Developer Productivity Engineer at Airbnb, introduced PyOxidizer, a Python application packaging and distribution tool written in Rust. This tool is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
Joplin is an open source note taking app for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux
Note taking apps are handy and can be used for simple tasks like jotting down lists, to storing important information. The primary use of such an app, at least for me, is that you can pull up the data that you require quickly. Joplin is an open source and cross platform app that is available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux.
It's also available as a terminal app for macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD, if that is your cup of tea.
Paradox Interactive on Linux support, it's being done on a "case by case basis"
There's been a lot of chatter in the Linux gaming community recently, centred around Paradox Interactive and future Linux support. It's not all doom and gloom.
Toontown Rewritten Available to Install in Ubuntu 18.04 / Higher
Toontown Rewritten, a fan-made recreation of Disney’s closed MMORPG Toontown Online, now is available to install via Snap package in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and higher.
Toontown Rewritten (TTR) is free to play and open to anybody. The TTR snap package contains a slightly modified version of the official Toontown Rewritten launcher, including python 3 support. Due to the fact that this launcher is modified, the TTR team will not provide support if anything goes wrong with the launcher.
Debunking Microsoft's anti-Right-to-Repair FUD [Ed: The 'new' Microsoft is an enemy of freedom. There's no "new Microsoft"; it's just a PR campaign.]
Microsoft is no stranger to the use of "Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt" in the pursuit of monopolistic goals; the company perfected the tactic in the early 1990s as a way of scaring enterprise customers away from GNU/Linux; today, the company shows off its mastery of FUD in its filings to the Federal Trade Commission condemning proposals for Right-to-Repair rules.
In its comments, Microsoft argues that allowing third-party repairs of Microsoft products could compromise its DRM systems, including dual-purpose security systems like the "Trusted Platform Module" (TPM) that are used to lock out rival operating systems as well as malicious actors.
Luckily, we have Securepairs, a coalition of security experts devoted to debunking claims from repair monopolists who claim that opening repair markets will pose a security threat.
Microsoft submitted its comments ahead of the FTC's "Nixing the Fix" workshop on Right to Repair, arguing that "If the TPM or other hardware or software protections were compromised by a malicious or unqualified repair vendor, those security protections would be rendered ineffective and consumers’ data and control of the device would be at risk. Moreover, a security breach of one device can potentially compromise the security of a platform or other devices connected to the network."
Red Hat Expecting X.org to “Go into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly”
Once we are done with [their Wayland improvements] we expect X.org to go into hard maintenance mode fairly quickly. The reality is that X.org is basically maintained by us and thus once we stop paying attention to it there is unlikely to be any major new releases coming out and there might even be some bitrot setting in over time. We will keep an eye on it as we will want to ensure X.org stays supportable until the end of the RHEL8 lifecycle at a minimum, but let this be a friendly notice for everyone who rely the work we do maintaining the Linux graphics stack, get onto Wayland, that is where the future is."
Jonathan Dieter: An update
Apparently coding experience doesn’t translate into interview experience, as I found out when I did my first. In the stress of the moment, I completely bombed one of the low-level skill questions, painting myself, I’m sure, as a first-class idiot. The interviewer was very gracious, but the interview ended shortly afterwards and I got my official rejection a few minutes later. It was only afterwards that I realized that, at age 37, this had been the very first interview I had ever done in my life.
I applied for positions in companies around Ireland, and one thing I found interesting is that a majority of the interviews I got were as a result of connections I’d made, mostly through Fedora. In the tech world, as much as any other field, it seems that our ability to build and foster relationships is still essential to our professional growth. It’s not a substitute for competence, but skill can’t replace it either.
One thing that paints a compelling picture of a company is how it handles rejections. Most companies did well enough, having the courtesy to send out an email when they had decided against me. A number ghosted me, which still puts a sour taste in the mouth when thinking about them. And then there was Red Hat. Now, to be fair, my interviews at Red Hat were different anyway, but a Red Hat rep personally called me and let me know that they were passing on me because they’d found a more qualified applicant. While I was obviously disappointed, I felt that this set a really high bar for other companies.
In November, I got hired on by a local automated phone number testing company called Spearline. They test phone call quality using in-country servers around the world, and I quickly settled in, getting the opportunity to move their web applications over to a micro-services architecture. The company gave me a lot of responsibility, was a great place to work, and I built a lot of good friendships there.
Purism's Security Key Will Generate Keys Directly on the Device, Made in the USA
Purism, the hardware manufacturer known for its secure Linux-powered laptops and the upcoming Librem 5 security-focused Linux smartphone, announced the upcoming release of the second version of its Librem Key security key.
Launched last year in September, Librem Key is the first and only OpenPGP-based security key designed to offer a Heads-firmware-integrated tamper-evident boot process for laptops. It has the ultimate goal of protecting users' digital lives by storing security keys on the devices, encrypted with the highest cryptographic algorithms.
Next month, Purism wants to launch the second generation of Librem Key, which promises even more protection for users by securely generating security keys directly on the device, while being able to store up to 4096-bit RSA keys and up to 512-bit ECC keys. Best of all, Purism has moved the production of the Librem Key to the U.S..
"Having a secure supply chain is critical for hardware that holds your most sensitive secrets," said Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer of Purism. "By making the Librem Key in the USA, we've removed even more links in the supply chain and can directly oversee the complete process from Librem Key production to shipping to the customer."
LG and Qt partner up to expand webOS to automobiles and smart home devices
LG Electronics has partnered up with The Qt Company to expand the application of its open source webOS platform.
The South Korean electronics giant and Finnish software developer said they will be teaming up to embed webOS into future automotive, robotics, and smart home devices.
LG's webOS will also officially become a reference operating system of Qt, the companies added, which means LG will get the latest version of Qt software faster so it can be used for the development of webOS.
Debian LTS and Sparky
today's howtos
Security: VLC, Threats, FUD and More
Cinnamon 4.2.0 Packs Plenty of Bug Fixes, But Nothing Particularly Exciting
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop is tagged for release, but Linux Mint fans who favour major changes won’t be too excited by this update. Cinnamon 4.2.0 is squarely a bug fix release that does not bring any shiny new things to the fore. Instead, the update focuses on improving the features and functions that are already present in the popular desktop environment. Such updates may be short on excitement, but they’re always big on fit and finish. Among the many bug fixes and resolved issues shipping as part of Cinnamon 4.2.0 is a patch that allows auto-hidden desktop panels to ‘peek’ in to view for 1.5 seconds when highlighted or selected in the panel or applet settings. Other changes include window animation tweaks, layout adjustments, and the addition of tooltips to the workspace switcher applet.
Recent comments
