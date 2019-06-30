Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News, This Week in Linux, Cinnamon Videos Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 152 - Tavis breaks the world ... again Josh and Kurt talk about the disclosure of security vulnerabilities. It's still not a settled topic, we frame the conversation around a recent disclosure from Tavis Ormandy of Google Project Zero.

Linux Action News 112 We've got the new Raspberry Pi 4 and share our thoughts, why Microsoft applied to join the linux-distros mailing list, and Ubuntu's 32-bit future is clarified. Plus Mozilla's big plans Firefox on Android, and the future of Steam on Linux.

Episode 72 | This Week in Linux On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a massive show for you with a ton of great news! The Raspberry Pi 4 has arrived! Ubuntu Reverts their decision on 32-bit Packages, Valve. issues an Official Statement About their plans for Future Linux Support to reiterate their commitment. Valve also launched the highly anticipated and wallet frightening Steam Summer Sale. Mozilla announced a big update for their Android browser offerings with the new Firefox Preview. Mozilla also announced a new way to combat advertising trackers called, “track THIS”! Just in time for the Raspberry Pi 4, Kodi “Leia” 18.3 was Released this week. I recently was acquainted with some really cool projects called Drawpile for online collaborative drawing and RPCS3, a Linux emulator for the PlayStation 3. There’s also some potentially weird stuff that Microsoft is doing but let’s focus on the positive with a new central location for blogs from Linux Kernel Developers and a new Humble Bundle. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

How to install Cinnamon 4.2 on Ubuntu 18.04

Cinnamon 4.2 Run Through In this video, we look at Cinnamon 4.2 which will be in Linux Mint 19.2. Enjoy!

Review: OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 OpenMandriva is a desktop-oriented distribution that originally grew from the Mandriva family of Linux distributions. Like other community projects which rose from the ashes of Mandriva, OpenMandriva places a focus on providing a polished desktop experience that is easy to install. Unlike most other community distributions in the Mandriva family, OpenMandriva uses the Calamares installer, its own custom settings panel for managing the operating system, and builds packages using the Clang compiler instead of the GNU Compiler Collection. OpenMandriva 4.0 introduces some other changes too, including using Fedora's DNF command line package manager and switching from using Python 2 to Python 3 by default. Python 2 is still available in the distribution's repositories for people who need to use the older version of the language. The project's latest release is available in two builds and both of them feature the KDE Plasma desktop and run on 64-bit (x86_64) machines. One build (called "znver1") is for modern CPUs while the other is a generic 64-bit build. I was unable to find any precise information on what the minimal requirements were for running "znver1" and so used the generic build for my trial. There are mentions of ARM support in the project's release notes, but at the time of writing there is just one tarball for an ARM build on the distribution's mirrors. Curiously, on release day, the release notes also mentioned a LXQt build of OpenMandriva and a minimal desktop build. Neither of these were available on release day and it seems the release notes are out of date (or premature). The release announcement also offers a link to torrent downloads, but there were no torrents available on the server, even a week after OpenMandriva 4.0 was launched. (The following week torrent files were made available.) All of this is to say the documentation did not match what was actually available when version 4.0 became available. The generic 64-bit build of OpenMandriva was a 2.4GB download. Booting from the project's ISO seemed to get stuck for a minute after passing the boot menu, but eventually a splash screen appeared, followed by a welcome window. The welcome screen offers us information on package versions and displays links to on-line resources. The welcome window also offers to help us change settings, which we can probably skip until after the distribution has been installed.