Teleport is a Simple File Transfer App for Linux Desktops
Teleport works a lot like Wormhole, a terminal-based app we reviewed last year, but with the added benefit of having a very simple user interface.
Now, the app is designed to share files over a local network and not to other people on the internet (the free, encrypted Firefox Send services works well for that).
This means you can’t use Teleport to send a LibreOffice document or .zip file full of photos to your auntie in Amsterdam unless you’re with your Auntie in Amsterdam and you’re both sharing the same network.
So what is Teleport useful for, then?
GNU Rush Version 2.0, GNU World Order, GnuPG Bug
Teleport is a Simple File Transfer App for Linux Desktops
