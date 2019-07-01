GNU Rush Version 2.0, GNU World Order, GnuPG Bug
GNU Rush Version 2.0
Version 2.0 is available for download from GNU and Puszcza archives.
This release features a complete rewrite of the configuration support. It introduces a new configuration file syntax that offers a large set of control structures and transformation instructions for handling arbitrary requests. Please see the documentation for details.
GNU World Order 13x27
Listener feedback, and a short review of GNOME 3.
Poison certs imperils GnuPG checking of Linux software [Ed: The corporate media calls everything "Linux" when there's a chance to make it sound bad by association]
GnuPG is used to verify downloaded software packages for Linux-based operating systems, and attackers could attempt to poison a vendor's public certificate and upload it to the keyserver network.
Doing so would make GnuPG choke, making it impossible to verify the authenticity of downloaded packages.
Robert Hansen (rjh) who maintains the GnuPG frequently asked questions list and is the unofficial crisis communicator for the project said that unknown attackers had exploited a defect in the OpenPG protocol in order to poison his and high-profile contributor Daniel Kahn Gillmor's (dkg) certificates.
