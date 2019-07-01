Mageia Magical (lucky?) release number 7 has arrived
Everyone at Mageia is very happy to announce the release of Mageia 7. We all hope that the release works as well for you as it has during our testing and development.
There are lots of new features, exciting updates, and new versions of your favorite programs, as well as support for very recent hardware. The release is available to download directly, or as a torrent from here.
There are classical installer images for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures, as well as live DVD’s for 64-bit Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, and 32-bit Xfce.
Also: Mageia 7 Sets Sail With Linux 5.1, KDE Plasma 5.15.4 Desktop
