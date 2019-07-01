Games: Hearthlands, Ion Maiden, MicroTown, Knightin'+ and Chronicon
City-building strategy game 'Hearthlands' has a surprise update going 64bit only
Hearthlands, a medieval/fantasy city-building real time strategy game released officially back in 2017 just got a nice surprise update.
It's a "technical update" which includes no new content but it does update a lot of "low-level engine stuff" along with going 64bit only. On the Linux side of things, multi-monitor support has seen a vast improvement. For me, originally I was forced to run it in windowed mode as it would display in the middle of my two monitors which is now fixed—hooray!
Voidpoint and 3D Realms are teasing some big news for Ion Maiden on July 11th
There's not much to go on right now but Voidpoint and 3D Realms seem to have something cooking for Ion Maiden.
Writing on Twitter, the official account simply said "Announcement coming July 11... You don’t want to miss this!". Could July 11th be the full release, an announcement of the release date or some news about the lawsuit filed against them by Iron Maiden? I'm keen to find out, as the Preview Campaign for Ion Maiden is seriously good!
MicroTown aims to be a relaxing village construction and management simulator and it's coming to Linux
Currently in development and heading towards an Early Access release, MicroTown looks pretty sweet with an aim to be relaxing while you build a village.
Since it has Linux requirements up on Steam, I spoke to the developer to ensure that's correct and it is, as it's coming to Linux.
Knightin'+ is a "Zelda-lite adventure" coming to Linux and it does look pretty sweet
Knightin'+ from developer Muzt Die Studios is a sweet looking "Zelda-lite adventure" that's an upgraded version of Knightin' that was made for the Pixel Day 2018 event and it actually won.
The fantastic 2D action-RPG "Chronicon" had more huge updates and gamepads might now work on Linux
Chronicon not only got another massive update recently it should also now work with some gamepads on Linux, which will be terrible for my free time.
I personally picked up a copy of this as soon as the Linux release became available back in 2018 and I've not been sorry about that decision. It continues being easily one of the best 2D action RPG experiences around and has a very Diablo-like atmosphere to it.
