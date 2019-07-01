Language Selection

Games: Hearthlands, Ion Maiden, MicroTown, Knightin'+ and Chronicon

Gaming
  • City-building strategy game 'Hearthlands' has a surprise update going 64bit only

    Hearthlands, a medieval/fantasy city-building real time strategy game released officially back in 2017 just got a nice surprise update.

    It's a "technical update" which includes no new content but it does update a lot of "low-level engine stuff" along with going 64bit only. On the Linux side of things, multi-monitor support has seen a vast improvement. For me, originally I was forced to run it in windowed mode as it would display in the middle of my two monitors which is now fixed—hooray!

  • Voidpoint and 3D Realms are teasing some big news for Ion Maiden on July 11th

    There's not much to go on right now but Voidpoint and 3D Realms seem to have something cooking for Ion Maiden.

    Writing on Twitter, the official account simply said "Announcement coming July 11... You don’t want to miss this!". Could July 11th be the full release, an announcement of the release date or some news about the lawsuit filed against them by Iron Maiden? I'm keen to find out, as the Preview Campaign for Ion Maiden is seriously good!

  • MicroTown aims to be a relaxing village construction and management simulator and it's coming to Linux

    Currently in development and heading towards an Early Access release, MicroTown looks pretty sweet with an aim to be relaxing while you build a village.

    Since it has Linux requirements up on Steam, I spoke to the developer to ensure that's correct and it is, as it's coming to Linux.

  • Knightin'+ is a "Zelda-lite adventure" coming to Linux and it does look pretty sweet

    Knightin'+ from developer Muzt Die Studios is a sweet looking "Zelda-lite adventure" that's an upgraded version of Knightin' that was made for the Pixel Day 2018 event and it actually won.

  • The fantastic 2D action-RPG "Chronicon" had more huge updates and gamepads might now work on Linux

    Chronicon not only got another massive update recently it should also now work with some gamepads on Linux, which will be terrible for my free time.

    I personally picked up a copy of this as soon as the Linux release became available back in 2018 and I've not been sorry about that decision. It continues being easily one of the best 2D action RPG experiences around and has a very Diablo-like atmosphere to it.

GNU Rush Version 2.0, GNU World Order, GnuPG Bug

  • GNU Rush Version 2.0

    Version 2.0 is available for download from GNU and Puszcza archives. This release features a complete rewrite of the configuration support. It introduces a new configuration file syntax that offers a large set of control structures and transformation instructions for handling arbitrary requests. Please see the documentation for details.

  • GNU World Order 13x27

    Listener feedback, and a short review of GNOME 3.

  • Poison certs imperils GnuPG checking of Linux software [Ed: The corporate media calls everything "Linux" when there's a chance to make it sound bad by association]

    GnuPG is used to verify downloaded software packages for Linux-based operating systems, and attackers could attempt to poison a vendor's public certificate and upload it to the keyserver network. Doing so would make GnuPG choke, making it impossible to verify the authenticity of downloaded packages. Robert Hansen (rjh) who maintains the GnuPG frequently asked questions list and is the unofficial crisis communicator for the project said that unknown attackers had exploited a defect in the OpenPG protocol in order to poison his and high-profile contributor Daniel Kahn Gillmor's (dkg) certificates.

Teleport is a Simple File Transfer App for Linux Desktops

Teleport works a lot like Wormhole, a terminal-based app we reviewed last year, but with the added benefit of having a very simple user interface. Now, the app is designed to share files over a local network and not to other people on the internet (the free, encrypted Firefox Send services works well for that). This means you can’t use Teleport to send a LibreOffice document or .zip file full of photos to your auntie in Amsterdam unless you’re with your Auntie in Amsterdam and you’re both sharing the same network. So what is Teleport useful for, then? Read more

Ubuntu or Fedora: Which One Should You Use and Why

Ubuntu or Fedora? What’s the difference? Which is better? Which one should you use? Read this comparison of Ubuntu and Fedora. Read more

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols on Microsoft Gaining Greater Control Over Linux

  • Microsoft asks to join private Linux security developer list

    All of which makes good sense. Besides, Levin revealed in a follow-up note to the discussion that: "the Linux usage on our cloud has surpassed Windows, as a by-product of that MSRC has started receiving security reports of issues with Linux code both from users and vendors. It's also the case that issues that are common for Windows and Linux (like those speculative hardware bugs)." Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux stable branch kernel maintainer, vouched for Levin. "He is a long-time kernel developer and has been helping with the stable kernel releases for a few years now, with full write permissions to the stable kernel trees." Indeed, Kroah-Hartman had "suggested that Microsoft join linux-distros a year or so ago when it became evident that they were becoming a Linux distro, and it is good to see that they are now doing so".

  • Microsoft developer reveals Linux is now more used on Azure than Windows Server

    It's now a Linux world -- even at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

