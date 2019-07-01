KaOS 2019.07
As always with this rolling distribution, you will find the very latest packages for the Plasma Desktop, this includes Frameworks 5.59.0, Plasma 5.16.2 and KDE Applications 19.04.2. All built on Qt 5.13.0.
Just days after Plasma 5.16.2 was announced can you already see it on this new release. Highlights of Plasma 5.16 include a completely rewritten notification system that comes with a Do Not Disturb mode, a more intelligent history which groups notifications together, and critical notifications in fullscreen apps. The Task Manager has better-organized context menus, and you can configure it to move a window from a different virtual desktop to the current one with a middle click. Wayland now features drag-and-drop between XWayland and Wayland native windows. Plasma 5.16 protects your privacy, too. When any app is recording audio, a microphone icon will appear in the System Tray warning you of the fact. You can then raise or lower the volume using the wheel on your mouse, or mute and unmute the mic with a middle click.
The installer Calamares has undergone extensive changes. Among those, to avoid any legal issues, it is no longer needed to click on the NVidia license for use in non-free install mode, the License page was changed to display the needed licenses directly. The Welcome module can now do GeoIP lookups, which can help with language selections. The Partition module has additional checks for validity partition layouts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 717 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Rush Version 2.0, GNU World Order, GnuPG Bug
Teleport is a Simple File Transfer App for Linux Desktops
Teleport works a lot like Wormhole, a terminal-based app we reviewed last year, but with the added benefit of having a very simple user interface. Now, the app is designed to share files over a local network and not to other people on the internet (the free, encrypted Firefox Send services works well for that). This means you can’t use Teleport to send a LibreOffice document or .zip file full of photos to your auntie in Amsterdam unless you’re with your Auntie in Amsterdam and you’re both sharing the same network. So what is Teleport useful for, then?
Ubuntu or Fedora: Which One Should You Use and Why
Ubuntu or Fedora? What’s the difference? Which is better? Which one should you use? Read this comparison of Ubuntu and Fedora.
Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols on Microsoft Gaining Greater Control Over Linux
An hour ago by Michael Larabel
KaOS 2019.07 Released For Delivering The Latest KDE Desktop Linux Experience