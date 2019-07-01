Language Selection

KaOS 2019.07

Monday 1st of July 2019

GNU

KDE

Linux
GNU
KDE
Linux

As always with this rolling distribution, you will find the very latest packages for the Plasma Desktop, this includes Frameworks 5.59.0, Plasma 5.16.2 and KDE Applications 19.04.2. All built on Qt 5.13.0.

Just days after Plasma 5.16.2 was announced can you already see it on this new release. Highlights of Plasma 5.16 include a completely rewritten notification system that comes with a Do Not Disturb mode, a more intelligent history which groups notifications together, and critical notifications in fullscreen apps. The Task Manager has better-organized context menus, and you can configure it to move a window from a different virtual desktop to the current one with a middle click. Wayland now features drag-and-drop between XWayland and Wayland native windows. Plasma 5.16 protects your privacy, too. When any app is recording audio, a microphone icon will appear in the System Tray warning you of the fact. You can then raise or lower the volume using the wheel on your mouse, or mute and unmute the mic with a middle click.

The installer Calamares has undergone extensive changes. Among those, to avoid any legal issues, it is no longer needed to click on the NVidia license for use in non-free install mode, the License page was changed to display the needed licenses directly. The Welcome module can now do GeoIP lookups, which can help with language selections. The Partition module has additional checks for validity partition layouts.

Monday 1st of July 2019
  • KaOS 2019.07 Released For Delivering The Latest KDE Desktop Linux Experience

    The KaOS Linux distribution remains one of the best options for those wanting to check out a polished and bleeding-edge KDE desktop experience. Out today is KaOS 2019.07 as the newest stable ISO succeeding their earlier 2019.04 build.

    KaOS 2019.07 features KDE Plasma 5.16.2 along with the KDE Frameworks 5.59 and KDE Applications 19.04.2 while being built against the new Qt 5.13 tool-kit.

More in Tux Machines

GNU Rush Version 2.0, GNU World Order, GnuPG Bug

  • GNU Rush Version 2.0

    Version 2.0 is available for download from GNU and Puszcza archives. This release features a complete rewrite of the configuration support. It introduces a new configuration file syntax that offers a large set of control structures and transformation instructions for handling arbitrary requests. Please see the documentation for details.

  • GNU World Order 13x27

    Listener feedback, and a short review of GNOME 3.

  • Poison certs imperils GnuPG checking of Linux software [Ed: The corporate media calls everything "Linux" when there's a chance to make it sound bad by association]

    GnuPG is used to verify downloaded software packages for Linux-based operating systems, and attackers could attempt to poison a vendor's public certificate and upload it to the keyserver network. Doing so would make GnuPG choke, making it impossible to verify the authenticity of downloaded packages. Robert Hansen (rjh) who maintains the GnuPG frequently asked questions list and is the unofficial crisis communicator for the project said that unknown attackers had exploited a defect in the OpenPG protocol in order to poison his and high-profile contributor Daniel Kahn Gillmor's (dkg) certificates.

Teleport is a Simple File Transfer App for Linux Desktops

Teleport works a lot like Wormhole, a terminal-based app we reviewed last year, but with the added benefit of having a very simple user interface. Now, the app is designed to share files over a local network and not to other people on the internet (the free, encrypted Firefox Send services works well for that). This means you can’t use Teleport to send a LibreOffice document or .zip file full of photos to your auntie in Amsterdam unless you’re with your Auntie in Amsterdam and you’re both sharing the same network. So what is Teleport useful for, then? Read more

Ubuntu or Fedora: Which One Should You Use and Why

Ubuntu or Fedora? What’s the difference? Which is better? Which one should you use? Read this comparison of Ubuntu and Fedora. Read more

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols on Microsoft Gaining Greater Control Over Linux

  • Microsoft asks to join private Linux security developer list

    All of which makes good sense. Besides, Levin revealed in a follow-up note to the discussion that: "the Linux usage on our cloud has surpassed Windows, as a by-product of that MSRC has started receiving security reports of issues with Linux code both from users and vendors. It's also the case that issues that are common for Windows and Linux (like those speculative hardware bugs)." Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux stable branch kernel maintainer, vouched for Levin. "He is a long-time kernel developer and has been helping with the stable kernel releases for a few years now, with full write permissions to the stable kernel trees." Indeed, Kroah-Hartman had "suggested that Microsoft join linux-distros a year or so ago when it became evident that they were becoming a Linux distro, and it is good to see that they are now doing so".

  • Microsoft developer reveals Linux is now more used on Azure than Windows Server

    It's now a Linux world -- even at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

