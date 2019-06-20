Why Gnome 2 Continues to Win the Desktop Popularity Contest
Gnome 2.0 was first released on June 26, 2002. Seventeen years and a couple of reincarnations later, it remains one of the most popular and longest-lived desktop environments for Linux.
A handful of window managers, like IceWM and Ratpoison, are older than Gnome, but less widely used. Similarly, Trinity, the successor fork to KDE 3, is a year younger and much used by a few aficionados. Gnome 2, though, has a recognizable descendants in Gnome 3’s fallback mode, extensions through which it can be closely duplicated, and in Linux Mint’s Mate, which began as a fork of Gnome 2’s last release.
Exactly how many use one of these descendants has never been tallied, but the total is likely enough to place them as a group among the half dozen leading desktop environments today. Looking at this continued popularity, I have to wonder why, and the possible answers suggest what a majority of users look for in a desktop environment.
