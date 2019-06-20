So I’m making progress with interfacing with LibreOffice, I can now start and run slideshows, which is what the project is about at its core. I’ll update with a screenshot/ photos of the project running on my Raspberry Pi as soon as possible.

DLA 1817-1: Uninitialized read in XBM support of libgd2. Related CVE: CVE-2019-11038. Work on sqlite3 security update: Spent quite some time on working on two CVEs (CVE-2019-8457 and CVE-2019-5827) that are not easy to fix. Suggested to ignore CVE-2019-8457 and prepared packages that contain a (likely incomplete) fix for CVE-2019-5827. DLA 1837-1: Several vulnerabilities in the rdesktop RDP client. DLA 1837-2: Regression update for the 1.8.6-0+deb8u1 rdesktop upload.

Free software started in the 80’s by defining a number of freedoms. The author of free software has to grant users (and future contributors to the software) those freedoms. To summarize, those freedoms made you free to study, improve the software, and distribute your improvements to the public, so that ultimately everyone benefits. That was done in reaction to the apparition of "proprietary" software in a world that previously considered software a public good. When open source was defined in 1998, it focused on a more specific angle: the rights users of the software get with the software, like access to the source code, or lack of constraints on usage. This straight focus on user rights (and less confusing naming) made it much more understandable to businesses and was key to the success of open source in our industry today. Despite being more business-friendly, open source was never a "business model". Open source, like free software before it, is just a set of freedoms and rights attached to software. Those are conveyed through software licenses and using copyright law as their enforcement mechanism. Publishing software under a F/OSS license may be a component of a business model, but if is the only one, then you have a problem.

For this event we did not produce means of installing Fedora on physical disks but we shared the iso images of Fedora with the attendees thanks to the Fedorator.

This post departs from the usual template, mainly because we have new artwork to show off and so will, for once, not use the logo in this post. I had only half jokingly suggested a "terminator panda" to give the badge a bit of a fun and was very pleasantly surprised when tanvi came up with a concept art! After an iteration or two, blackfile's concept that included the logo was merged with the panda terminator to give us the final one that's shown here.

So far I've been adventuring more and more into reading code and getting used to it, sometimes it can be quite hard, specially because I am reading code related to GBR brushes, which are not so simple, or even complex. I've been reading kis_imagepipe_brush.cpp and I've checking the classes related to it, like kis_gbr_brush.cpp and kis_brushes_pipe.h. Now, I have to recognize that using classes has been fun, but hard and confusing, sometimes I get a little frustrated, I feel like I am completely lost. The positive thing about this is that it means I am actually learning, and I am pushing my self.

For those that don’t know me, I’m relatively new to KDE and spend most of my time doing VDG (Visual Design Group) stuff . The Plasma/Usability & Productivity sprint in Valencia which took place from June 19th to June 26th, was my first ever KDE sprint. Although we were all working together, I was formally a part of the Usability & Productivity sprint. In this post I’m going to share what I worked on.

ProtonDB, the unofficial website that gathers reports of how games run with Steam Play on Linux has another data-dump available, so here's another monthly run-down of the data. Firstly, we've seen a nice increase in the amount of games reported to be playable. When I took a look over the data last month, ProtonDB was reporting exactly 5,200 as games that "work" which has now risen to 5,539 so the growth there is quite healthy.

Fort Triumph, the sweet medieval fantasy turn-based tactics game currently in Early Access recently had another major upgrade and they shared some news on the final release date. To get the big release news out first, they've decided to push it back a little since the game has grown. They're now aiming for a "Q1 2020" release. Anyone who backed the original Kickstarter for a console release, is now eligible for an extra key for the Windows/Mac/Linux version which is a nice way to handle it.

Seeed and Beiquicloud have opened pre-orders for the first two 96Boards SOM modules and their common $125 carrier board: the $59 BeiQi RK1808 AIoT and $119 BeiQi RK3399Pro AIoT. In early April, Linaro’s 96Boards project announced the first two 96Boards System-on-Module (SOM) specifications, as well as the first two compute modules to support the 96Boards SOM Compute Module spec: the TB-96AIoT module, which runs Linux on the Rockchip RK1808 and the TB-96AI based on a Rockchip RK3399Pro SoC running Linux or Android. These open-spec modules are now open for pre-order from Seeed with July ship dates for $59 and $119, respectively. There’s also a $125 BeiQi CarrierBoard Kit that supports both modules.

Fuchsia OS Developer Site and Less Surveillance-Centric Systems ("Dumb") Google's Mysterious Fuchsia OS Developer Site Debuts With New Fascinating Details Google's mysterious Fuchsia OS has been a skunkworks project at Google for years now, with only small glimpses of the new operating system...

Google's Fuchsia OS Developer Site Debuts Forbes reports that Google has launched a new website, fuchsia.dev, with documentation and source for Fuchsia OS, including the Zircon microkernel.signed to run on anything from 32-bit or 64-bit ARM cores to 64-bit X86 processors and it has a potential to be rather disruptive."

Fuchsia OS Developer Site Goes Live With Documentation oogle hasn’t revealed much about Fuchsia OS publicly, but every now and then, it quietly drops hints and clues which further affirm the progress of the mysterious OS.

My phone’s not dumb, it just looks it. For my money, the height of the smartphone age was 2009-2011. That brought us the Nokia n900 and Nokia n9. Both brilliant for their own reasons. There were devices before that which I’d be happy to have back. But nothing since then. Sure, the Ubuntu Edge or Neo900 would have been great. But they never came to be.