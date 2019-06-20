For my money, the height of the smartphone age was 2009-2011. That brought us the Nokia n900 and Nokia n9. Both brilliant for their own reasons. There were devices before that which I’d be happy to have back. But nothing since then. Sure, the Ubuntu Edge or Neo900 would have been great. But they never came to be.

Forbes reports that Google has launched a new website, fuchsia.dev, with documentation and source for Fuchsia OS, including the Zircon microkernel.signed to run on anything from 32-bit or 64-bit ARM cores to 64-bit X86 processors and it has a potential to be rather disruptive."

So I’m making progress with interfacing with LibreOffice, I can now start and run slideshows, which is what the project is about at its core. I’ll update with a screenshot/ photos of the project running on my Raspberry Pi as soon as possible.

DLA 1817-1: Uninitialized read in XBM support of libgd2. Related CVE: CVE-2019-11038. Work on sqlite3 security update: Spent quite some time on working on two CVEs (CVE-2019-8457 and CVE-2019-5827) that are not easy to fix. Suggested to ignore CVE-2019-8457 and prepared packages that contain a (likely incomplete) fix for CVE-2019-5827. DLA 1837-1: Several vulnerabilities in the rdesktop RDP client. DLA 1837-2: Regression update for the 1.8.6-0+deb8u1 rdesktop upload.

Free software started in the 80’s by defining a number of freedoms. The author of free software has to grant users (and future contributors to the software) those freedoms. To summarize, those freedoms made you free to study, improve the software, and distribute your improvements to the public, so that ultimately everyone benefits. That was done in reaction to the apparition of "proprietary" software in a world that previously considered software a public good. When open source was defined in 1998, it focused on a more specific angle: the rights users of the software get with the software, like access to the source code, or lack of constraints on usage. This straight focus on user rights (and less confusing naming) made it much more understandable to businesses and was key to the success of open source in our industry today. Despite being more business-friendly, open source was never a "business model". Open source, like free software before it, is just a set of freedoms and rights attached to software. Those are conveyed through software licenses and using copyright law as their enforcement mechanism. Publishing software under a F/OSS license may be a component of a business model, but if is the only one, then you have a problem.

For this event we did not produce means of installing Fedora on physical disks but we shared the iso images of Fedora with the attendees thanks to the Fedorator.

This post departs from the usual template, mainly because we have new artwork to show off and so will, for once, not use the logo in this post. I had only half jokingly suggested a "terminator panda" to give the badge a bit of a fun and was very pleasantly surprised when tanvi came up with a concept art! After an iteration or two, blackfile's concept that included the logo was merged with the panda terminator to give us the final one that's shown here.

So far I've been adventuring more and more into reading code and getting used to it, sometimes it can be quite hard, specially because I am reading code related to GBR brushes, which are not so simple, or even complex. I've been reading kis_imagepipe_brush.cpp and I've checking the classes related to it, like kis_gbr_brush.cpp and kis_brushes_pipe.h. Now, I have to recognize that using classes has been fun, but hard and confusing, sometimes I get a little frustrated, I feel like I am completely lost. The positive thing about this is that it means I am actually learning, and I am pushing my self.

For those that don’t know me, I’m relatively new to KDE and spend most of my time doing VDG (Visual Design Group) stuff . The Plasma/Usability & Productivity sprint in Valencia which took place from June 19th to June 26th, was my first ever KDE sprint. Although we were all working together, I was formally a part of the Usability & Productivity sprint. In this post I’m going to share what I worked on.

ProtonDB, the unofficial website that gathers reports of how games run with Steam Play on Linux has another data-dump available, so here's another monthly run-down of the data. Firstly, we've seen a nice increase in the amount of games reported to be playable. When I took a look over the data last month, ProtonDB was reporting exactly 5,200 as games that "work" which has now risen to 5,539 so the growth there is quite healthy.

Fort Triumph, the sweet medieval fantasy turn-based tactics game currently in Early Access recently had another major upgrade and they shared some news on the final release date. To get the big release news out first, they've decided to push it back a little since the game has grown. They're now aiming for a "Q1 2020" release. Anyone who backed the original Kickstarter for a console release, is now eligible for an extra key for the Windows/Mac/Linux version which is a nice way to handle it.

Vim and Ctags Ctags is a very useful tool to navigate any source code of the programming language. Identifiers, methods, classes, etc. from the source code are parsed by using ctags and saved the index in a tag file. Each tag is stored in each line. Ctags is supported by many programming languages. This tool helps the user to search any method or function block to find out how it works. It is very useful to search for any variable in the large project. How ctags can be installed and used with vim editor for navigating the source code of any programming language on Ubuntu are shown in this tutorial.

Vim and git Vim is a very useful and helpful editor for creating and editing different types of files more efficiently. Many new features are added in this editor that makes it a powerful editor. Many plugins are developed by many coders for this editor to increase and configure its core functionalities. Some of them are Pathogen, Syntastic, indent guides, Fugitive, Git Gutter, etc. Git is a distributed version control system (DVCS) that helps the developers to manage the modified source codes over time. It is totally free to use. Using git command, the track changes and the revision history of the source codes can be easily traced. Git command works in the command line interface. The vim plugin named fugitive plugin is developed by Tim pope which is used to work with the git tool without terminating the editor. So, vim and git can work together by using the fugitive plugin. How you can install and use this plugin for vim is shown in this tutorial.

Vim for Python The improved version of vi editor is Vim that can be used for creating or editing source codes of different types of programming or scripting languages. It is a configurable text editor and works faster than other command-based text editors. It can also work with various plugins and vimscript. This editor can be configured for creating a development environment for python programming. Python is a very popular programming language now and used for developing different types of applications. The coder can write python code on vim editor very easily and fast if the editor is configured properly for writing python programming. How you can add setting and install vim plugins for creating python IDE is shown in this tutorial.

How to use to infrastructure as code My previous article about setting up a homelab described many options for building a personal lab to learn new technology. Regardless of whichever solution you choose, as your servers and applications grow, it will become harder and harder to maintain and keep track of them if you don't establish control. To avoid this, it's essential to treat your infrastructure as code. This article is about infrastructure as code (IaC) best practices and includes a sample project automating the deployment of two virtual machines (VMs) and installing Keepalived and Nginx while implementing these practices. You can find all the code for this project on GitHub.

PyDev of the Week: Scott Shawcroft This week we welcome Scott Shawcroft (@tannewt) as our PyDev of the Week! Scott is the lead developer of CircuitPython, a variant of the Python programming language made for microcontrollers. If you’d like to see what else Scott is up to, his website is a good place to start. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Scott better!

Django security releases issued: 2.2.3, 2.1.10 and 1.11.22 In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 1.11.22, Django 2.1.10, and Django 2.2.3. These releases addresses the security issues detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible. Thanks Gavin Wahl for reporting this issue.

Handling multipart/form-data natively in Python RFC7578 (who obsoletes RFC2388) defines the multipart/form-data type that is usually transported over HTTP when users submit forms on your Web page. Nowadays, it tends to be replaced by JSON encoded payloads; nevertheless, it is still widely used. While you could decode an HTTP body request made with JSON natively with Python — thanks to the json module — there is no such way to do that with multipart/form-data. That's something barely understandable considering how old the format is. There is a wide variety of way available to encode and decode this format. Libraries such as requests support this natively without making you notice, and the same goes for the majority of Web server frameworks such as Django or Flask. However, in certain circumstances, you might be on your own to encode or decode this format, and it might not be an option to pull (significant) dependencies.

Get modular with Python functions Are you confused by fancy programming terms like functions, classes, methods, libraries, and modules? Do you struggle with the scope of variables? Whether you're a self-taught programmer or a formally trained code monkey, the modularity of code can be confusing. But classes and libraries encourage modular code, and modular code can mean building up a collection of multipurpose code blocks that you can use across many projects to reduce your coding workload. In other words, if you follow along with this article's study of Python functions, you'll find ways to work smarter, and working smarter means working less. This article assumes enough Python familiarity to write and run a simple script. If you haven't used Python, read my intro to Python article first.