Another Attempt At Reducing GNOME's Mutter Input Latency

Prolific GNOME contributor Daniel Van Vugt of Canonical working to optimize the desktop stack for Ubuntu continues his great upstream-focused work on enhancing the performance of various key components. This past week he posted a new merge request that seeks to lower the input latency further for the Mutter compositor / window manager. Mutter MR #661 is Van Vugt's latest input latency reduction work for Mutter. This is designed as a replacement to his nearly one-year-old unmerged patches for delivering input events sooner when possible but ended up having technical limitations. Also: Network and Disk sources

7 Outstanding Linux Utilities to Maximize your Productivity

This is a series of cornerstone articles highlighting essential utilities. These are small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine. You’ve migrated over from Windows or Mac OS X to the wonderful world of Linux. You’ve selected a Linux distro (after a bit of fruitful distro hopping), chosen a desktop environment, and studied the basic Linux commands. Or you’ve been using Linux for decades, know the operating system like the back of your hand. Whatever your level of experience, you want some really useful free utilities. Software that enriches your workflow, offers new opportunities, and allows you to tap into new innovations. This article picks the finest open source software to maximize the goodness of Linux. I frequently mention that customization is important. It empowers users and can serve as a way to get people to feel confident doing more complicated things on their computers. It’s a lot easier to think you can learn to code if you’ve already fixed a bunch of little annoyances on your computer. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. There’s a wide range of software we’ve recommended. There’s genuinely useful utilities, productivity software, and much more. All to download for nothing, and with full access to the source code. They offer great opportunities to enrich your computing experience. The series is growing. We’re regularly adding new utilities to the series. We recommend you bookmark this page!

0.4.2 Release of Elisa

I am happy to announce the release of 0.4.2 version of the Elisa music player.