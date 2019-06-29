Programming Leftovers
Starting a web analytics project with Pandas
Hey dude, how is it going? As I had promised you all in my previous post that I will start a new project, well, here we go! This project will take a few weeks to complete and the main reason I have created this project is to demonstrate to you all what can a developer achieve with the Pandas module.
Before we start to write python code please make sure you have installed the latest version of PyCharm because we are going to use PyCharm IDE to develop this project.
Once you have the PyCharm installed on your computer, go to File->New Project and create a new Python project from there onward. I assume you are already familiar with PyCharm IDE so I will not go into detail on how to create a new Python project. After you have created a new project, you need to create a Python file under the project folder, again, I assume you have already known that!
Then just go ahead and install the Pandas module with PyCharm through the below steps : File->Settings->Project:yournewproject/Project Interpretor, under the right part of the box, click on the plus sign, then enter “Pandas” in the pop-up search box and then install the pandas package.
Shenandoah GC in JDK 13, Part 3: Architectures and operating systems
In this series, I’ve been covering new developments of Shenandoah GC coming up in JDK 13. In part 1, I looked at the switch to load reference barriers, and, in part 2, I looked at plans for eliminating an extra word per object. In this article, I’ll look at a new architecture and a new operating system that Shenandoah GC will be working with.
Git now faster than Mercurial to clone Mozilla Mercurial repos
With the now released git-cinnabar 0.5.2, the cinnabarclone feature is enabled by default, which means it doesn’t need to be enabled manually anymore.
Cinnabarclone is to git-cinnabar what clonebundles is to Mercurial (to some extent). Clonebundles allow Mercurial to download a pre-generated bundle of a repository, which reduces work on the server side. Similarly, Cinnabarclone allows git-cinnabar to download a pre-generated bundle of the git form of a Mercurial repository.
Open Source Automated Machine Learning With MindsDB
Machine learning is growing in popularity and capability, but for a majority of people it is still a black box that we don’t fully understand. The team at MindsDB is working to change this state of affairs by creating an open source tool that is easy to use without a background in data science. By simplifying the training and use of neural networks, and making their logic explainable, they hope to bring AI capabilities to more people and organizations. In this interview George Hosu and Jorge Torres explain how MindsDB is built, how to use it for your own purposes, and how they view the current landscape of AI technologies. This is a great episode for anyone who is interested in experimenting with machine learning and artificial intelligence. Give it a listen and then try MindsDB for yourself.
How to Use Redis With Python
Building Restful API with Flask, Postman & PyTest - Part 3
Today in our final part of the 3 part series I will be covering the creation of actual REST APIs with PyTest.
For those new the series, you can look at part 1 to understand the various tools that I will be using to create REST API endpoints of a expenses manager.
Besides that look at part 2 in mocking the API endpoints for prototyping your API designs.
As a system programming language, C still deserves learning today
Regardless if you are a systems language programmer, DevOps, performance engineer or wear other hats, the more you know about the Operating System, the more you can do your job better. Take all prevailing Unix-like Operating Systems as an example, from kernel to command line tools, they are almost implemented in C. To study related source code can make you delve into Operating System internal deeper. E.g., I knew there is a taskset command which can bind specified process of a dedicated CPU, but I wanted to know the magic behind it, so I went through its code. Then I learned 2 things: [...]
Security: Mozilla, OpenPGP and Reproducible Builds
today's howtos
Excellent Utilities: Tusk – Evernote desktop software
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Evernote is a proprietary cloud-based software service designed for creating, organizing and storing various of media files. It’s often used as a notetaking and archiving program. Evernote enables users to help remember everything important. When a file is uploaded or changed on a machine, Evernote syncs all changes across an account. This lets you work on the same document on different machines wherever they are located in the world. As the files are stored in the cloud, they don’t consume large amounts of storage space on your PC or mobile device. These days, we use computers at work, at home, and on the move. Accessing your files from each machine using Evernote is more convenient than having to email files or copying them to a USB key. And because it’s designed to be a complete virtual filing system that makes finding any individual note or file easily, you don’t need to remember where they are saved. Evernote can be used for something as basic as a shopping list. But it comes into its own for business purposes, by sharing files and collaborating on projects with coworkers.
