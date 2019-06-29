Red Hat's New OpenShift on OpenStack Reference Architecture and Fedora Outsourcing Code/Hosting to Microsoft Again
New OpenShift on OpenStack Reference Architecture
Large IT organizations are increasingly looking to develop innovative software applications in hybrid and multi clouds architectures. A lot of these applications have to be developed and deployed in an on-premises private cloud for various reasons (e.g. security and compliance, data affinity, performance, etc.). This private cloud should be simple, agile, flexible, secure, cost efficient, and a key part of their overall Hybrid and Multi cloud architecture.
Packit-as-a-Service is now live!
Using the Packit service in your upstream projects helps you continuously ensure that your projects work in Fedora OS. Just add one config file [3] to your repository, along with the RPM spec file and you're almost there. We have started publishing docs for the service over here [4].
Red Hat Introduces "Packit-as-a-Service" For Fedora
Packit-as-a-Service has been announced as a GitHub integration app and leveraging the Packit project to provide for upstream CI testing to ensure different software projects continue to build and function fine on Fedora Linux.
Does Your KDE Plasma Desktop Look This Good? It Can if You Follow This
I find myself pining after the KDE Plasma desktop a lot of late, a feeling that the following YouTube video (a link to which landed in my inbox over the weekend) has made 10x worse! I use GNOME Shell because, by and large, I’m a defaults kinda guy. It’s what Ubuntu offers so I lap it up. But the recent Plasma 5.16 release (in particular) has really whet my appetite for DEs dished up elsewhere. Sam, the guy who keeps this site ticking over, isn’t helping matters. He switched to the Plasma desktop on his Arch machine a few months back and has done nothing but sing its praises since! But me? I know GNOME Shell. I know how it works. I know what it can be made to look. Plasma? I’m far less versed in Plasma’s proficiencies and possibilities, settings and style.
Khadas Introduces VIM3 Raspberry Pi Competitor Line With Two Launch Configurations
If you're the type to dabble with Raspberry Pi, but wish there were alternatives to muck about with, you may be in luck. A new alternative to the diminutive computer is available via Khadas: the VIM3, which comes in both Basic and Pro versions priced at $99 and $139 respectively. Khadas, which manufactures single-board computers (SBCs) similar to that of the Raspberry Pi itself, has both models of its VIM3 lineup of SBCs available for purchase now, with shipping scheduled for mid-August.
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
